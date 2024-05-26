Mbappe glad to leave PSG on winning note, will announce next move in 'a few days'

Mbappe glad to leave PSG on winning note, will announce next move in 'a few days'

Mbappe with his winner's medal
Mbappe with his winner's medal Reuters
France forward Kylian Mbappe (25) said he is leaving Paris St Germain with his head held high after the Ligue 1 champions' 2-1 victory over Olympique Lyonnais in the French Cup final.

Mbappe announced this month he would leave the French club at the end of the season after a seven-year stay during which he became their all-time top scorer, with 256 goals.

His last game for the club came in Saturday's final at Lille's Stade Pierre-Mauroy, with first-half strikes from Ousmane Dembele and Fabian Ruiz securing a win for PSG.

"It was both difficult and enjoyable because it's a final, and in the end, we won. It's filled with joy," Mbappe told reporters.

"It's all good memories, many years, both at PSG and of course in this league. We leave with our heads held high, especially with a trophy, and we only keep the positives."

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Asked why he had not announced his next club yet, the 25-year-old said: "Because I think that the best thing to do is to finish these goodbyes.

"I think all I wanted was to finish well with my club. There's a trophy. I think there's a time for everything. I'll announce my new club in due course. I think we're just a few days away, so there's no problem."

Yes, change settings