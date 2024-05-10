Kylian Mbappe announces expected departure from PSG at end of season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Kylian Mbappe announces expected departure from PSG at end of season

Kylian Mbappe announces expected departure from PSG at end of season

Kylian Mbappe has been with PSG since 2017
Kylian Mbappe has been with PSG since 2017Reuters
Kylian Mbappe (24) has announced his departure from Paris-Saint Germain at the end of the season via a video posted on social media, adding that he would be leaving for a club outside of France.

The Frenchman will play his final game at the Parc des Princes in the red and blue colours of PSG this Sunday when his side take on Toulouse.

In the video, Mbappe said: "(It is a decision) with a lot of emotions. I have had many years where I have had the chance and the great honour to be a member of the biggest French club, one of the best in the world.

"It allowed me to have the first experience in a club with a lot of pressure, to grow as a player of course, by being alongside some of the best in history, some of the great champions...

"I want to thank all of my teammates that I had, all the coaches: Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Christophe Galtier and Luis Enrique.

"I want to thank all of the people that people do not see, all these incredible people who give everything to the club and they deserve to have this recognition.

"Despite everything that can happen on the outside, all the media hype that surrounds the club sometimes, there are some real club lovers who want to protect it and make it shine and it's great and I know that with all of those people, this club is in great hands.

Speaking about his decision to leave PSG after more than seven years in the French capital, the World Cup winner added: "It's hard and I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that, to leave my country France, the Ligue 1, a championship I have always known.

"But, I think I needed this, a new challenge after seven years. It's difficult and of course there are some people I want to thank above all. These are the fans. I know I am not the most demonstrative player. I haven't always lived up to the love you have gave to me over the seven years, but I never wanted to cheat, I always wanted to be effective.

Scarves outside the Bernabeu on Wednesday
Scarves outside the Bernabeu on WednesdayAFP

"PSG is a club that is not indifferent, you love it or you hate it. I chose to love it and I did for the seven years with the ups and downs of course, but I do not regret, at any moment, signing with this prestigious club. It's a club I will keep in my memory my entire life.

"I will tell everybodty my entire life that I had the chance to play here, and I won't be a player anymore, but I will continue to watch every game of course because it's a club I will always be interested in and I will always closely follow its news."

He concluded: "It was me, with all my qualities and defects, but I tried to give the best version of myself during those seven years. Thank you all, and I hope we can finish the year with a last trophy."

Mbappe did not give which club he will be joining in the summer, but given that he confirmed he will be leaving France, it is very likely, as widely reported, that he will be signing for Real Madrid, where he will chase European glory that has evaded him so far in his career.

Mentions
FootballMbappe KylianPSGReal MadridFootball transfers
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Data analyst believes Real and PSG favourites for Champions League semis
EXCLUSIVE: Napoli’s Osimhen urged to consider Arsenal move amid PSG & Chelsea interest
Endrick in but Casemiro and Richarlison out of Brazil's Copa America squad
Updated
Show more
Football
Alaves level late to keep Girona sweating on second spot in LaLiga
Football Tracker: Stuttgart see off Augsburg, Brest avoid defeat to keep up Euro push
Updated
Inter fire five past Frosinone to leave hosts looking over shoulder
David Moyes says leaving West Ham is right for him and club
Hack the Weekend: Luton and Nottingham Forest to cause problems for West Ham and Chelsea
Vinicius Junior very close to first Ballon d'Or win, says Real Madrid boss Ancelotti
Stefano Pioli wants AC Milan to finish season on high after six-match winless run
Ange Postecoglou has no qualms in disappointing King Charles and relegating Burnley
Most Read
Bayer Leverkusen become first-ever European team to go 49 matches unbeaten
Defending champion Elena Rybakina withdraws from Italian Open with illness
Endrick in but Casemiro and Richarlison out of Brazil's Copa America squad
Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem to retire at end of season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings