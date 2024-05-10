Kylian Mbappe announces expected departure from PSG at end of season

Kylian Mbappe (24) has announced his departure from Paris-Saint Germain at the end of the season via a video posted on social media, adding that he would be leaving for a club outside of France.

The Frenchman will play his final game at the Parc des Princes in the red and blue colours of PSG this Sunday when his side take on Toulouse.

In the video, Mbappe said: "(It is a decision) with a lot of emotions. I have had many years where I have had the chance and the great honour to be a member of the biggest French club, one of the best in the world.

"It allowed me to have the first experience in a club with a lot of pressure, to grow as a player of course, by being alongside some of the best in history, some of the great champions...

"I want to thank all of my teammates that I had, all the coaches: Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Christophe Galtier and Luis Enrique.

"I want to thank all of the people that people do not see, all these incredible people who give everything to the club and they deserve to have this recognition.

"Despite everything that can happen on the outside, all the media hype that surrounds the club sometimes, there are some real club lovers who want to protect it and make it shine and it's great and I know that with all of those people, this club is in great hands.

Speaking about his decision to leave PSG after more than seven years in the French capital, the World Cup winner added: "It's hard and I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that, to leave my country France, the Ligue 1, a championship I have always known.

"But, I think I needed this, a new challenge after seven years. It's difficult and of course there are some people I want to thank above all. These are the fans. I know I am not the most demonstrative player. I haven't always lived up to the love you have gave to me over the seven years, but I never wanted to cheat, I always wanted to be effective.

"PSG is a club that is not indifferent, you love it or you hate it. I chose to love it and I did for the seven years with the ups and downs of course, but I do not regret, at any moment, signing with this prestigious club. It's a club I will keep in my memory my entire life.

"I will tell everybodty my entire life that I had the chance to play here, and I won't be a player anymore, but I will continue to watch every game of course because it's a club I will always be interested in and I will always closely follow its news."

He concluded: "It was me, with all my qualities and defects, but I tried to give the best version of myself during those seven years. Thank you all, and I hope we can finish the year with a last trophy."

Mbappe did not give which club he will be joining in the summer, but given that he confirmed he will be leaving France, it is very likely, as widely reported, that he will be signing for Real Madrid, where he will chase European glory that has evaded him so far in his career.