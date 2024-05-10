Endrick in but Casemiro and Richarlison out of Brazil's Copa America squad

Brazil have included Palmeiras prodigy Endrick (17) in their 23-player strong squad for the upcoming Copa America, but defensive midfielder Casemiro (32) and forward Richarlison (27) have missed out on a place, coach Dorival Junior (62) announced on Friday.

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus alongside fellow forward Matheus Cunha, who plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers, have failed to make the cut.

Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid teammate Rodrygo will likely lead the forward line, with Raphinha and Gabriel Martinelli also securing a place in the squad.

Richarlison has netted 12 times and provided four assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season.

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has also made the cut after suffering a Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury earlier in the season.

Nine-times champions Brazil will kick off their Copa America campaign against Costa Rica on June 24th, followed by Paraguay on June 28th and Colombia on July 2nd. The quadrennial tournament will be held in the United States from June 20th - July 14th.

Brazil will play friendlies against Mexico on June 8th and the US on June 12th as part of their Copa America preparation.

BRAZIL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Bento (Athletico Paranaense), Ederson (Manchester City), Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Full backs: Danilo (Juventus), Yan Couto (Girona), Guilherme Arana (Atletico), Wendell (Porto)

Centre backs: Beraldo (PSG), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Marquinhos (PSG)

Midfielders: Andreas Pereira (Fulham), Joao Gomes (Wolverhampton), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)

Forwards: Endrick (Palmeiras), Evanilson (Porto), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Raphinha (Barcelona), Savinho (Girona), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).