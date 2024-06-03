UCL Team of the Season: Real Madrid stars stand out but who else makes the cut?

Vinicius Junior kisses the trophy as he celebrates after winning the UEFA Champions League

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League is officially over. Real Madrid won the title in a thrilling final against Borussia Dortmund (2-0) but which 11 players had the biggest impact throughout the whole competition?

With the help of Flashscore's unique player rating system, we have compiled a Champions League Team of the Season by identifying the players with the top average ratings in each position.

Here is our UEFA Champions League Team of the Season:

Team of the Season Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid) 7.6 (average rating)

Although Andriy Lunin did not appear in the final against Dortmund, he played a key role in Real's 15th UEFA Champions League title. Following Thibaut Courtois' cruciate ligament injury, substitute goalkeeper Kepa was also ruled out just before the fourth group game against Braga.

Lunin stepped into the breach and saved a penalty in the sixth minute. The 25-year-old also proved to be a reliable deputy during the knockout phase. He experienced his finest hour in the quarter-finals when Real beat defending champions Manchester City on penalties.

Defence

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) 7.5

For a long time, there was debate in Germany as to where Kimmich should play: is he a midfielder or a full-back? This season, that question has finally been answered.

He makes up for his lack of pace with intelligent positioning and a lot of attacking intent. With 145.6 kilometres covered, he was also by far the player who ran the most in the entire competition.

Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) 7.5

Hummels did not miss a single minute of play in the Champions League, which is a tremendous achievement at the age of 35.

With 120 ball recoveries, 66 clearances and a 65 per cent tackle rate, the Dortmund veteran produced a sensational season. The fact that he was not rewarded with the title was a bitter pill to swallow.

Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City) 7.5

Josko Gvardiol found his place in the Manchester City team mostly at left-back this season where his nose for goal caught the attention of many both domestically and internationally.

In the Champions League, he scored one goal and added an assist in six matches but he is first and foremost a defender. His 38 ball recovers and passing accuracy of 94.84 per cent earned him an impressive average rating. Unfortunately for City, they couldn't get past the eventual winners.

Joao Cancelo (Barcelona) 7.6

For a long time, Barcelona were looking for a dynamic full-back who could be relied upon both defensively and offensively.

During his loan this season, Joao Cancelo made these wishes come true but whether he will stay with the Catalan giants beyond the summer is still uncertain. The Blaugrana were eliminated in the quarter-finals against PSG.

Midfield

Rodri (Manchester City) 8.2

Rodri is and remains a phenomenon. Although he and Manchester City were eliminated in the quarter-finals by eventual champions Real, his passing rate was simply incredible this season: 91.3 per cent from 932 passes!

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) 7.9

In his first year at Madrid, Bellingham immediately made the headlines. The 20-year-old Englishman scored four goals and provided five assists in the Champions League.

He won the final against his former club Dortmund, of all teams. The transfer fee of 103 million euros was certainly a wise investment.

Bellingham's heat map in the final Opta by StatsPerform

Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) 7.7

Real Sociedad was one of the big surprise teams in the autumn. They sensationally finished the group stage in first place ahead of favourites Inter Milan. However, they were eliminated by PSG in the round of 16.

Merino was the undisputed leader in the Basques' midfield. The Spanish international scored two goals in seven appearances and his passing rate was an impressive 78 per cent.

Attack

Phil Foden (Manchester City) 8.2

Phil Foden has made great strides in his development this season. In the absence of Kevin de Bruyne, who was injured for a long time, he developed into City's playmaker in disguise on the one hand, while continuing to exude a great deal of threat in the attacking third on the other.

This was proven by his five goals and three assists in the Champions League.

Team of the Season Opta by StatsPerform, Reuters

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) 8.0

Not Harry Kane, not Kylian Mbappe, but 33-year-old Antoine Griezmann has made it into our Champions League Team of the Season at centre forward.

With six goals, he led Atletico to the quarter-finals, where they were beaten by eventual finalists Dortmund.

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) 7.9

At the tender age of 23, Vinicius Junior has already won his second Champions League title. And just like when he won the title in 2022, the winger scored the decisive goal in the final.

Six goals, five assists and 80 successful dribbles are a testament to his exceptional season.