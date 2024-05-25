Football Tracker: Galatasaray & Club Brugge clinch titles, Frosinone relegated

The European football season may be winding down but it's not over yet and there are plenty of trophies up for grabs this weekend as well as promotions and relegations on the line. The Football Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the latest news and results.

Sunday, May 26th

22:44 CET - Empoli have survived the drop by the skin of their teeth in Serie A! Thanks to a last-gasp goal, Empoli have beaten Roma 2-1 to jump above Frosinone and out of the bottom three!

Frosinone, meanwhile, have been relegated after losing 1-0 to Udinese. What a cruel way to go down.

Elsewhere in Serie A, Lazio and Sassuolo have drawn 1-1 while champion Inter Milan have ended the season with a 2-2 draw away at Verona.

Full Serie A standings Flashscore

21:58 CET - Over in LaLiga, Barcelona and Sevilla are level at the break. It's currently 1-1.

21:38 CET - At half-time in Italy, Empoli is level with Roma (1-1) and it's goalless between Udinese and Frosinone. Meaning, as it stands, Empoli are going down.

21:05 CET - FC Porto have won the Portuguese Cup final, beating Sporting 2-1 thanks to a penalty scored in extra time after the match had finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

20:53 CET - Over in the Netherlands, Go Ahead Eagles have secured progression to the Europa Conference League after winning the playoff final against Utrecht 2-1 with an extra-time goal. They came from ninth place to clinch the berth!

20:37 CET - Club Brugge are champions of Belgium! Club were in pole position to win the title before today's Bruges derby with Cercle and the goalless draw was enough to claim the title in the Jupiler Pro League.

20:01 CET - Galatasaray are champions of Turkey for the 24th time after their 3-1 win over Konyaspor sealed the Super Lig title for the Istanbul giants. It’s Gala’s second title in succession.

19:53 CET - Atalanta have beaten Torino 3-0 in Serie A to move up into fourth and La Dea could finish as high as third as they have a game in hand to be played next weekend (against Fiorentina).

Elsewhere in Italy, Napoli have ended a forgettable season with a goalless draw with Lecce.

Next up, it's crunch time at the bottom of the table with Frosinone hosting Udinese and Empoli hosting Roma. Someone has to go down to Serie B but who will it be?

As it stands at the bottom of Serie A Flashscore

18:25 CET - In final-round action in LaLiga, Celta Vigo and Valencia drew 2-2 while Las Palmas also drew with Alaves (1-1).

In the late match today, Xavi leads Barcelona one last time away at Sevilla. That kicks off at 21:00 CET.

18:01 CET - Southampton are back in the Premier League! The Saints have returned to the top flight after a season in the Championship thanks to a cagey 1-0 win over Leeds at Wembley, with Adam Armstrong the hero.

They join Leicester and Ipswich as the new faces in the Premier League next season.

16:51 CET - At half-time, Southampton are leading Leeds 1-0 in the playoff final at Wembley. They have one foot back in the Premier League but can they hang on? Follow the second here.

16:05 CET - Mallorca have come back very late on to beat Getafe 2-1 in the sides' final LaLiga match of the season. There was nothing riding on the game for either of the mid-table sides but it's still a nice way to cap off the season for the islanders.

Follow the day's LaLiga action here.

15:15 CET - Below you can see the lineups for both sides for the playoff final between Leeds and Southampton. Kick-off is at 16:00 CET.

Starting XIs Flashscore

12:45 CET - You’d be forgiven for missing some of the action yesterday as there was just so much on! So here’s a little roundup of the main trophy winners:

Manchester United won the FA Cup.

Bayer Leverkusen won the DFB Pokal (domestic double).

PSG won the Coupe de France (domestic treble).

Barcelona won the women’s Champions League.

Al Ahly won the African Champions League.

Al Ain won the Asian Champions League.

11:45 CET - Welcome to Sunday's coverage of the football on Flashscore! After a day of cup finals on Saturday, we have an equally weighty day of action ahead with more trophies on the line as well as promotions and relegations!

The main event today will be the Championship playoff final, the so-called 'richest game in football,' as Leeds United and Southampton go head-to-head for the final berth in next season's Premier League.

We also have some blockbuster Serie A action to come in the evening with Frosinone hosting Udinese in a battle for survival with Empoli able to send one of them down.

Elsewhere, Galatasaray should wrap up the Turkish Super Lig title and Porto and Sporting will clash in the Portuguese Cup final.