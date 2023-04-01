Ten Hag ready to select 'strongest' Manchester United team as stars return

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Ten Hag ready to select 'strongest' Manchester United team as stars return
Ten Hag ready to select 'strongest' Manchester United team as stars return
Erik ten Hag is pleased with his squad options this week
Erik ten Hag is pleased with his squad options this week
AFP
Erik ten Hag believes he is set to finally pick his strongest Manchester United team against Wolves on Thursday as a host of stars return from injury.

United return to Premier League action at Molineux buoyed by Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw featuring in Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round win at minnows Newport.

Hampered by injuries, it was the first time the trio had started together since the second game of the season at Tottenham in August.

Harry Maguire also made a late cameo from the bench in the 4-2 victory for his first appearance since December 12 following a groin problem.

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana will also be available against Wolves after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Whether Marcus Rashford will feature after missing the Newport tie remains to be seen.

Rashford said he was ill on Friday after reportedly spending the previous evening at a Belfast nightclub, with Ten Hag declaring the issue an "internal matter" that he would deal with.

But asked if the Wolves game could be the first time he played his strongest team, Ten Hag said: "It could be, potentially yeah.

"Maybe for the first time as long as I was manager that we can pick a team from a squad that is probably the strongest."

United are languishing in eighth place in the Premier League and were dumped out of the Champions League in the group stage.

Premier League table
Flashscore

On the importance of the return of his key players, the under-fire Ten Hag added: "I believe it is very important. Now they have to step up to match fitness 100 per cent.

"This game definitely helped, but we know also when we go into the Premier League the intensity is higher and they are forced to high levels.

"They had minutes in the week against Burnley. Now they have more minutes.

"This game was very helpful to make the next step and to be ready for Thursday."

After a difficult season marred by poor form and off-the-field issues, United winger Antony set up Bruno Fernandes for the opener in Newport before ending his 31-game scoreless streak stretching back to last April.

Ten Hag hopes Antony can use his performance as a springboard for a successful run in the second half of the season.

"Antony had the assist on the first goal for Bruno and a goal. So end product, that is what we demand from him," Ten Hag said.

"The rest of his job should also be proper and that was the case."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueRashford MarcusAntonyFernandes BrunoMartinez LisandroManchester UnitedWolvesCasemiroMaguire HarryShaw LukeOnana Andre
Related Articles
Manchester United's Ten Hag backs Hojlund to break Premier League duck
Football Tracker: D.R. Congo send Egypt home after dramatic clash, Atletico beat Valencia
Manchester United's Ten Hag happy as Casemiro, Martinez and Shaw return to training
Show more
Football
Hosts Ivory Coast come back to edge holders Senegal on penalties and reach final eight
Updated
Messi and Suarez both score as Inter Miami are beaten in friendly with Al Hilal
Szmodics on target as Blackburn come from behind to beat Wrexham in FA Cup
Greenwood and Mayoral with the goods as Getafe grind past Granada in LaLiga
Roma defeat rock-bottom Salernitana to continue De Rossi's good start as manager
Transfer News LIVE: Deadline Day looms as PSG chase Guimaraes, Soyuncu seals Fener move
Updated
Late Mendes penalty sends Cape Verde past Mauritania and into AFCON quarter-finals
Luton captain Tom Lockyer visits training ground after cardiac arrest
Holders Qatar knock Palestine out of Asian Cup to secure last-eight spot
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Deadline Day looms as PSG chase Guimaraes, Soyuncu seals Fener move
D.R. Congo dump Egypt out of AFCON after dramatic penalty shootout
Head coach Amir Abdou’s Midas touch takes Mauritania on history-making run
OPINION: Why selling Rashford should be easy for Ratcliffe & Manchester United

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings