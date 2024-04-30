Team of the Week: Haaland makes his mark on return, Gyokeres and Gonzalez impress

Erling Haaland scored his 21st Premier League goal of the season against Nottingham Forest

Every week, Flashscore scours the world's best leagues for the top performers from recent matches and puts them into a team based on our internal player ratings system.

Here is our latest Team of the Week:

Goalkeeper

Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray) 9.1

Galatasaray continue to set an astonishing pace at the top of the Turkish top-flight, moving up to 93 points from their 34 games after a convincing 3-0 win over mid-table Adana Demirspor.

Despite the margin of victory, Galatasaray were indebted to goalkeeper and captain Fernando Muslera, who produced eight saves throughout the contest to preserve an impressive clean sheet for his side.

Defence

Bernardo Cerezo (Nublense) 9.9

Bernardo Cerezo was the architect in Nublense's 6-0 hammering of Cobreloa, as the defender picked up two assists in a dominant first half before completing the scoring early on in the second period.

Cerezo's goal was undoubtedly the pick of the bunch, with the Chilean rifling home a stunning long-range strike that arrowed into the top corner.

Yerson Mosquera (Villarreal) 8.7

Not only did Yerson Mosquera provide Villarreal with defensive stability against Rayo Vallecano, but he also contributed at the opposite end with his first-ever LaLiga goal.

The Colombian defender made six key tackles at the back for the Yellow Submarine while finding the net with a towering header to keep his side in with an outside chance of European qualification.

Ladislav Krejci (Sparta Prague) 9.1

Sparta Prague maintained their four-point lead at the summit of the Czech top-flight after easing past Sigma Olomouc, and key to their victory was the performance of Ladislav Krejci at centre-back.

Krejci fired his side in front from the penalty spot and swiftly added a second five minutes later with a bullet header, before registering a further assist late on to seal a comfortable win.

Midfield

Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina) 9.3

Introduced into the action at half-time, Nicolas Gonzalez found the net twice in a rampant second-half display for Fiorentina as the Viola eased past Sassuolo 5-1.

The Argentine's first goal was a clinical header from inside the six-yard box, while his second was a composed finish into the bottom corner after neat link-up play with Antonin Barak.

Kevin Stoger (Bochum) 9.4

Bochum secured a vital three points against Hoffenheim to move out of the Bundesliga relegation zone, with Kevin Stoger once again rising to the occasion for his side.

The Austrian opened the scoring for the hosts with a stunning free-kick before adding his second of the match shortly after the hour mark to move up to seven goals for the season - the best return of his career.

Nicolas Janvier (Alanyaspor) 9.3

Nicolas Janvier was at the heart of everything good for Alanyaspor as they thrashed rock-bottom Istanbulspor 6-0 to move within four points of the top four in the Super Lig.

The French midfielder found the net twice in the first half with a pair of excellent finishes before providing an assist for Jure Balkovec early in the second period.

Elbasan Rashani (Clermont) 9.5

Clermont kept their slim hopes of Ligue 1 survival alive after an emphatic 4-1 victory over Reims, and crucial to their win was the impressive all-round display of Elbasan Rashani.

The winger provided a useful outlet for Clermont throughout the match before scoring two goals in the final quarter-hour to cap off a superb afternoon's work.

Attack

Orri Oskarsson (FC Copenhagen) 10

Copenhagen's Orri Oskarsson was introduced in the 53rd minute against Aarhus with the scores level, and the Icelandic forward produced a cameo for the ages to single-handedly lift his team to a thrilling 3-2 win.

Oskarsson opened the scoring shortly before the hour mark before netting twice in the closing stages to complete a memorable match-winning hat-trick and achieve a perfect '10' rating.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 9.5

Having missed Manchester City's two previous matches against Chelsea and Brighton, Erling Haaland marked his return to the side with an expertly-taken finish to seal a hard-earned victory for Pep Guardiola's men.

The talismanic Norwegian has now scored 21 Premier League goals this season, as he closes in on the Golden Boot award for a second successive year.

Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting Lisbon) 9.4

Viktor Gyokeres has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world since joining Sporting, and the Swedish frontman added two more goals to his season's tally to rescue a dramatic point against rivals Porto.

Faced with a two-goal deficit heading into the final five minutes, Ruben Amorim's side were indebted to the deadly finishing of Gyokeres, who scored twice in the space of a minute - his 39th and 40th goals of a stellar individual campaign.