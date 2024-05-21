Mohamed Salah suggests that he will be at Liverpool next season

Mohamed Salah suggests that he will be at Liverpool next season

Salah and Klopp embrace
Salah and Klopp embrace Reuters
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah (31) has suggested he will stay at the Premier League club following the departure of manager Juergen Klopp, the Egypt international said late on Monday.

With Klopp's exit after nearly nine years at the helm and Feyenoord coach Arne Slot officially confirmed as his successor, uncertainties regarding Salah's future at Liverpool had grown, with his contract expiring in June 2025.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move to the Saudi Arabian league during the close season. Liverpool's top scorer this season appeared somewhat out of form, especially towards the end of the campaign when their title charge faltered.

However, late on Monday, after Slot was announced as Liverpool's new coach, Salah set forth his side's ambitions for the next season and sent out a parting message for Klopp.

"We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season." Salah wrote in a post on social media. "Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell.

"It was great sharing all those trophies and experiences with you over the past 7 years," Salah captioned a picture of himself with the former Liverpool manager. "I wish you the best of luck for the future and hope we meet again."

Football
Portugal name Euro 2024 squad with Francisco Conceicao and Pedro Neto included
Toni Kroos announces shock decision to retire from football following Euro 2024
Updated
South Korea appoint another interim coach for World Cup qualifiers
Tony Mowbray steps down as Birmingham City manager after surgery
Team of the Week: Goals galore as Mateta bags three but Sorloth scores four
Weekend Highlights: A goodbye to a legend, a mad own goal and a half-way line stunner
Ange Postecoglou looking forward to Tottenham's night at the 'G'
Nothing set in stone for Copa America squad, says USA coach Berhalter
Australia striker Sam Kerr ruled out of Paris Olympics
