Verona edge relegated Salernitana to secure Serie A survival before final day

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Verona edge relegated Salernitana to secure Serie A survival before final day

Verona edge relegated Salernitana to secure Serie A survival before final day

Tomas Suslov of Verona celebrates after scoring the opening goal
Tomas Suslov of Verona celebrates after scoring the opening goalProfimedia
Hellas Verona secured their place in next season’s Serie A campaign, recording a deserved 2-1 victory over Salernitana at the Stadio Arechi, which means the Granata have now gone a staggering 20 matches without a win (D4, L16).

Verona started this round of games just two points above the relegation zone after letting a 1-0 lead slip in their last game against Torino.

However, the Gialloblu seemed dead set on preventing a repeat, as they dominated the game’s early stages and created a few shooting opportunities. The best of those was a free kick after 15 minutes that Tomas Suslov fired goalwards, only for Vincenzo Fiorillo to get down well and palm it away.

Despite Salernitana having their fate of playing in Italy’s second tier next season already sealed, they were looking to avoid claiming the unwanted record of being Serie A’s worst-ever side - currently held by Chievo in 2018/19. But any hopes of surpassing that tally today seemed unlikely when they fell behind after 22 minutes.

Not deterred by the earlier save, Suslov received the ball on the edge of the area before bending a beautiful left-footed shot into the bottom-left corner.

Things got even worse for the hosts on the brink of half-time too, when Darko Lazovic squared the ball to Michael Folorunsho, who was on hand to place the ball home inside the six-yard box.

And far from producing a change in momentum, the start of the second half went the same way as the first, with Verona largely dictating play. Tijjani Noslin sent two great opportunities begging after he received the ball in the box and scuffed wide of the left post.

Still hoping to stamp his name onto the scoresheet, the Dutchman then got on the end of a cross from Lazovic, only for his close-range header to be fantastically saved by Fiorillo.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Marco Baroni’s side almost added a third as the game entered the final 10 minutes when Folorunsho tried his luck from distance with a low drilled effort across goal, but the Italian saw his shot rattle the foot of the right-hand post.

Despite Salernitana pulling a goal back in the 90th minute when Giulio Maggiore slotted home from a fortuitous deflection, Verona ultimately saw out the game from then on with relative ease, claiming just a third away victory of the season to secure their place amongst the elite.

Meanwhile, Salernitana will end the 2023/24 campaign with just a solitary league win at home - and on this evidence, their finale (away to AC Milan) will almost certainly be a painful one.

Verona are safe
Verona are safeFlashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Tomas Suslov (Verona)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballSerie ASalernitanaVerona
Related Articles
Race for the Scudetto: Motta's masterpiece, Atalanta peaking and Allegri's out the door
Juventus must grow as a team to overcome slump, says Allegri after Salernitana setback
Late leveller spares Juventus' blushes against rock-bottom Salernitana
Show more
Football
Five interesting things to know about incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot
Juventus stage stunning comeback to snatch draw in six-goal thriller with Bologna
EURO Rewind: West Germany came, saw and conquered at their first finals in 1972
Messi leads Argentina's squad for pre-Copa America friendlies, Dybala left out
Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon joins Romania's Rapid Bucharest
Liverpool announce Arne Slot as new head coach following Jurgen Klopp's departure
Updated
Croatia name experienced Luka Modric-led preliminary squad for Euro 2024
Abu Azeez praises Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu for surpassing expectations as Enyimba chairman
EXCLUSIVE: Stefano Beltrame on coming through at Juventus but finding form far from home
Most Read
Premier League breaks new scoring record after last-day goal spree
Liverpool announce Arne Slot as new head coach following Jurgen Klopp's departure
Xander Schauffele wins PGA Championship for maiden major title
Klopp seeking private life after Liverpool exit, rules out quick return to management

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings