Late leveller spares Juventus' blushes against rock-bottom Salernitana

Late leveller spares Juventus' blushes against rock-bottom Salernitana

Adrien Rabiot scored a late equaliser for Juve
Adrien Rabiot scored a late equaliser for Juve
Juventus avoided an embarrassing home defeat to rock-bottom Salernitana after Adrien Rabiot’s (29) last-gasp strike salvaged a 1-1 draw for the Bianconeri. The result extends the hosts’ miserable run of form to just three wins from their last 17 competitive matches (D9, L5).

Having been held to four consecutive draws in the league, Juventus knew a morale-boosting win was needed against their already-relegated opponents.

However, the opening stages were frustrating for Massimiliano Allegri’s side, with Dusan Vlahovic firing the hosts’ best opportunity wastefully over the bar.

Clearly encouraged by Juventus’ disjointed start, it was Salernitana who opened the scoring shortly before the half-hour mark, as Niccolo Pierozzi rose highest in the six-yard box to head home from Junior Samba’s delivery.

Juventus looked shell-shocked by that goal, and the Granata came close to doubling their advantage when Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi’s low effort was thwarted by Wojciech Szczesny.

The under-fire hosts desperately tried to regain some semblance of composure and find a route back into the contest before half-time, but Andrea Cambiaso’s powerful strike from range cannoned against the woodwork as Salernitana took a deserved lead into the break.

Key match stats
Key match stats

Allegri turned to substitutes Federico Chiesa and Samuel Iling-Junior at the start of the second half, and the attacking duo immediately provided Juventus with a greater sense of urgency in the final third.

Vlahovic spurned a glorious chance with a wayward effort from close range before the impressive Chiesa saw a goalbound effort superbly blocked. The one-way traffic from the Bianconeri continued with time ticking into the final 20 minutes, but Vincenzo Fiorillo stood firm in the visitors’ goal, saving brilliantly from Arkadiusz Milik’s header.

The Salernitana goal was living a charmed life, and Juventus came within inches of levelling the scores in the final minute of the 90’ when Fabio Miretti’s powerful strike crashed against the underside of the crossbar.

Not to be denied, the hosts finally found the net in stoppage time as Rabiot tapped in at the back post from Manuel Locatelli’s superb delivery, earning a fifth consecutive draw for Allegri’s men.

As for Salernitana, their winless streak across all competitions extends to 19 matches as their wait for a first victory in 2024 goes on.

Juventus are slipping
Juventus are slipping

Flashscore Man of the Match: Niccolo Pierozzi (Salernitana)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballSerie ASalernitanaJuventus
