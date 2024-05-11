PSG expected to sack Luis Enrique and target Juventus-linked Thiago Motta

Bologna coach Thiago Motta is a wanted man
Bologna coach Thiago Motta is a wanted man
According to information obtained by Flashscore in Italy, Juventus are set to miss out on the potential hiring of Bologna coach Thiago Motta (41).

Max Allegri is reportedly set for the exit door in Turin and Motta was anticipated to replace him as manager.

According to Flashscore's sources, however, Juventus are now expected to re-hire Antonio Conte.

As for Motta, the tides have seemingly changed course following Paris Saint-Germain's defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

President of the Parisian club Nasser Al-Khelaifi is believed to be unconvinced by Luis Enrique's performance and is ready to sack him.

Motta has been contacted by PSG and has given his approval, which has been communicated to Juventus, according to what we know. 

After learning of the Bologna coach's decision, Juventus are then believed to have contacted Conte.

