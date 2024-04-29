Premier League Team of the Week: Newcastle forwards shine once again

Premier League Team of the Week: Newcastle forwards shine once again

Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy in action during their 5-1 win against Sheffield United

The Premier League season is rapidly coming to a close with the title race, battle for European football and the relegation fight all still wide open. After another weekend of action, it's time for Flashscore to select the Team of the Week.

Our side is picked based on our player ratings system - which you can read more about here.

Premier League Team of the Week Marek Kratochvil

Burnley's Arijanet Muric has had plenty of highs and lows since being reinstated to the side, but his latest performance in the Clarets' 1-1 draw away at Manchester United could be crucial in their fight for survival.

The Kosovan goalkeeper made an impressive nine saves at Old Trafford and even made one key pass - highlighting his top distribution.

Despite some errors, Muric's reintroduction to Burnley's starting 11 has coincided with an impressive boost in form.

DEF - Toti 8.1 (Wolves)

Toti got on the scoresheet in Wolves' 2-1 win over Luton, helping his side to their first win since the beginning of March - ending a run of seven games without victory.

The defender doubled the home side's lead at the start of the second half and put in a solid display at the back as well, making four clearances and one tackle.

Manchester City kept pace with Arsenal in the title race following a solid 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest, with defender Josko Gvardiol once again popping up with an important goal.

Gvardiol rose highest to head in a City corner during the first half and then put in a good defensive showing to ensure the visitors came away with a clean sheet - making one clearance, one tackle and two blocks.

As usual in a Pep Guardiola side, he also helped to dominate the ball and maintained an 86% pass accuracy.

Liverpool's title charge looks to have faded completely following their 2-2 draw at West Ham, in which Andrew Robertson netted for the first time since September 2023.

Despite another poor result, the defender put in a good shift on the left-hand side and created plenty for his teammates on top of his goal.

Robertson delivered five key passes and had 104 touches, but couldn't drag the Reds to a much-needed win.

Jacob Murphy was one of several Newcastle players to excel during their 5-1 thrashing of Sheffield United as the Magpies condemned the Blades to the Championship.

He grabbed one assist but created numerous other opportunities with four key passes as Newcastle pushed back towards a top six finish.

Once again, Bruno Fernandes was Manchester United's best player by a distance over the weekend but could only drag his teammates to a draw against relegation candidates Burnley.

The midfielder was creatively dominant throughout the match, making a staggering nine key passes and setting up four big chances that others failed to convert.

Fernandes is singlehandedly trying to pull United to a top six finish, with yet another top performance.

Fernandes heat map Opta by StatsPerform / Profimedia

It's cheating slightly by having Kai Hvaertz in midfield given he played up front in Arsenal's 3-2 win away at Tottenham Hotspur, but the German had to be included somewhere after a superb showing in the North London derby.

Havertz first provided a fantastic assist for Bukayo Saka, before heading in from a corner not long after to put the Gunners in cruise control.

A nervy ending could have seen all his hard work come undone but Arsenal held on for a valuable three points.

MID - Harvey Barnes 8.8 (Newcastle)

Harvey Barnes only came on as a second-half substitute during Newcastle's win against Sheffield United but still managed to create plenty and get himself an assist.

Despite only touching the ball 16 times, Barnes made two key passes and created one big chance while also winning both his duels in an effective 20-minute cameo.

A goal and an assist from Enes Unal helped Bournemouth to a 3-0 win against Brighton, taking them to 48 points for the season - a club record in the Premier League.

The striker partnered Dominic Solanke in a front two for the Cherries and delivered a top performance capped off with a towering header for his second goal since arriving in the winter transfer window.

FWD - Erling Haaland 9.5 (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland only played 28 minutes in Manchester City's win against Nottingham Forest but put in a superb showing and silenced any criticism that has come his way lately.

He scored just nine minutes after coming onto the pitch, receiving the ball on the edge of the box before shifting away from the defender and finishing into the far corner.

Haaland also completed 11 of his 12 attempted passes and helped City see out victory with his 32nd strike of the season.

Haaland v Forest Opta by StatsPerform / AFP

FWD - Callum Wilson 9.4 (Newcastle)

Callum Wilson continued his return from a two-month injury absence by scoring from the bench in Newcastle's win against Sheffield United.

The striker took hold of the ball inside the box with a deft touch before firing into the top corner and rounding off a resounding victory for the Magpies.

His extra goals will be key to Eddie Howe's side's push for European football.