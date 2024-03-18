Team of the Week: Mbappe and Gyokeres star with hat-tricks as Musiala continues form

Every week, Flashscore scours the world's best leagues for the top performers from recent matches and puts them into a team based on our internal player ratings system.

Here is our latest Team of the Week:

Goalkeeper

Oscar Ustari (Audax Italiano) 9.3

The experienced Ustari has started the season in fine form, and his latest performance against Universidad Catolica in the Chilean Primera Division was one to remember.

Faced with a numerical disadvantage after having two players sent off midway through the second half, Audax Italiano were indebted to Ustari after the Argentine produced a string of impressive saves to preserve his side's clean sheet.

Defence

Yukinari Sugawara (AZ Alkmaar) 8.7

Determined to consolidate their place in the Eredivisie top four, AZ delivered an emphatic display to beat bottom club FC Volendam.

Sugawara was at the heart of things for the visitors with two well-taken goals, including a sublime free-kick in the second half to round off the scoring.

Mats Hummels (Dortmund) 8.5

In a crucial match for the European spots in the Bundesliga, Dortmund recovered from a goal down to defeat Frankfurt at Signal Iduna Park.

The evergreen Hummels not only scored the game's decisive goal with a towering header, he also provided stern resistance at the back to prevent the visitors from adding to their tally.

David Raum (RB Leipzig) 8.5

Staying in the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig remain just a point behind Dortmund after a ruthless 5-1 victory over 17th-placed Koln.

While Lois Openda stole many of the headlines with a brace, it was Raum at left-back who recorded the highest rating after capping an impressive all-round display with his ninth assist of the season.

David Raum's stats vs Koln Opta by StatsPerform

Midfield

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) 9.4

Real Madrid's charge to the LaLiga title shows no signs of slowing down, with influential midfielder Valverde spearheading their latest victory over Osasuna.

The Uruguayan registered a trio of assists, completed 92% of his passes and made three successful tackles in a magnificent individual performance.

Vitinha (PSG) 9.6

Vitinha has become a pivotal part of PSG's team in recent months, as the French champions returned to winning ways in Ligue 1 with a 6-2 thrashing of Montpellier.

The Portuguese international opened the scoring with a brilliant strike from the edge of the box before adding two assists in the second half.

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) 9.3

Bayern Munich ended their four-match run without an away win in some style on Saturday, coming from behind to thrash bottom club Darmstadt.

The standout player by some distance was Musiala, who found the net twice to move up to double figures in the league while also registering his seventh assist of the campaign across all competitions.

Jamal Musiala's Bundesliga stats this season Flashscore

Nuno Santos (Sporting CP) 9.7

After a relatively quiet opening period, Nuno Santos burst into life during the second half with a goal and two assists as Sporting clicked into gear to ease past Boavista.

The winger scored his side's fifth late on, tucking home from inside the box after great work from Viktor Gyokeres (more about him later).

Attack

Kylian Mbappe (PSG) 10

Having found himself in and out of the team in recent weeks following his decision to leave PSG in the summer, Mbappe provided a timely reminder of his world-class ability with a virtuoso display against Montpellier.

The Frenchman unsurprisingly earned a perfect 10 rating after three expertly-taken strikes gave him his ninth career hat-trick in Ligue 1.

Kylian Mbappe's stats vs Montpellier Opta by StatsPerform

Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP) 9.5

The second Sporting player to make the team is the talismanic Gyokeres, who notched a superb hat-trick against Boavista to take his tally for the season up to 36 in all competitions.

The Swede's reputation continues to rise with each passing week, and his star quality was on full display once again with another stellar performance.

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) 9.6

Desperate to keep pace with rivals Real at the summit of LaLiga, Barcelona played some of their best football of the season to sweep aside fifth-placed Atletico Madrid.

Central to the victory was Lewandowski, with the Pole setting up Joao Felix for the game's opener in the first half before adding a goal of his own and another assist late on to seal a hugely impressive win.