Five reasons why Paris Saint-Germain are the 2023/2024 Ligue 1 champions

After 31 games and with 70 points, Paris Saint-Germain were crowned French champions following Monaco's loss to Lyon on Sunday. Their success was largely made possible by changes to their squad and management, but not exclusively.

The arrival and coaching of Luis Enrique

There's no denying that the arrival of Luis Enrique has changed everything at PSG, right from the start. The Spanish coach immediately revolutionised things in the capital, offering possession, technical and attacking football.

But that's not all. Thanks to his vision of the game, and his desire to put his entire squad on an equal footing, the Paris coach has turned what was previously a dressing room full of 'stars' on its head.

His strong, definitive stances, such as replacing Kylian Mbappe and not giving him full powers, came as a surprise but have paid off. Rotations are now part of the team cycle, and the team is much more collective than it has been in the recent past - a major asset in its success in Ligue 1.

Luis Enrique has won the title in his first season in charge Reuters

A large squad

Rotation has been the order of the day thanks to a complete and extensive squad. With a very deep bench, injuries have not been a real problem to deal with, except when mass losses weakened the squad in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final. Even then, it was kept relatively under control thanks to the collective strength established by Luis Enrique.

By doubling up in every position and enlisting the services of hard-working, disciplined players, PSG have developed a number of remedies for their former ills. All moving in the same direction to better tackle the competition. And that has been hugely beneficial, week after week.

PSG have plenty of talent at their disposal Reuters

The Mbappe-Dembele duo

It's no secret that Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele epitomise PSG's attack. And this season, they have both performed wonders. First of all, the Parisian Mbappe has not skimped on dazzling runs and goals. With a tally of 26 goals and 7 assists in 28 Ligue 1 games played - sometimes without even playing the full 90 minutes - he has once again racked up statistics worthy of his status as Ligue 1's top scorer.

Active and always effective on the pitch, the captain of the French national team has also consolidated an important position in significant matches, such as the one between Brest and PSG, where he scored a winning hat-trick. A real boost for the capital club.

Mbappe has scored 26 goals in the league to date Flashscore

For his part, Dembele was more discreet but just as effective. Whether playing on the right or in the centre, the French international has worked wonders in terms of percussion, rhythm changes, line breaks and attacking attempts throughout the year.

And all this while playing just 23 games - again, not necessarily full matches. His prowess boosted the Parisians' overall attacking output, and was a vital factor in PSG winning the title.

Ousmane Dembele during the last Classic Opta by StatsPerform/AFP

Vitinha

Aside from the forward line and the French players who have been successful for PSG this season, the player who also played a key role in the team's title success is Vitinha. Quiet but fundamental to the team's balance, the midfielder has been consistent throughout the season.

What's more, he gave LA a run for its money when passing the ball around and also scored a few goals (seven goals, four assists). A pillar of the team and a driving force behind it, he was rarely in trouble, which helped Paris on its upward trajectory. It's been impressive progress for the Portuguese, who did not have an easy first season in the capital.

Vitinha in action against Marseille Reuters

The lack of competition

The final reason why Paris won the title again is one of the most obvious: the lack of competition at the top level. With by far the largest wage bill in the league, PSG have been able to buy all the world-class players they want. This is something that is quite impossible for other Ligue 1 clubs.

What's more, even though Nice and Brest have enjoyed solid seasons, the two clubs have never really managed to compete with the team from the capital over the season. PSG ran away before December and then held on for the long haul. With a 12-point lead over second-placed Monaco, the gap between PSG and the rest is representative of the lack of adversity they have encountered.

And even though some games have been hard to win, the club is now on a 26-match unbeaten run. A significant streak, fully demonstrating that nobody could have stopped them.