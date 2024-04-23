Title-chasing PSG ready for tough game at Lorient, says boss Luis Enrique

PSG are still in the Champions League and Coupe de France

Paris St-Germain could secure their third straight Ligue 1 title on Wednesday if they beat Lorient and second-placed AS Monaco fail to beat LOSC Lille - but manager Luis Enrique (53) is not expecting his struggling opponents to hand them any favours.

If Monaco draw or lose against Lille and PSG win away at 17th-placed Lorient, the Parisians would clinch their record 12th league title.

Enrique's side have an 11-point lead over Monaco with five matches remaining, and a much better goal difference having lost just one game.

"It's going to be a very difficult game," Enrique told reporters on Tuesday.

"When you're at the bottom of the table, you don't have much to lose.

"Generally, teams at the bottom of the table manage to get unexpected results at the end of the season.

"There's a lot at stake. The possibility of being crowned champions is enough to make you pay attention."

PSG can win the league this week Flashscore

The former Barcelona boss, who moved to the French capital last July, is chasing a possible quadruple after PSG booked a Champions League semi-final berth and a spot in the Coupe de France final. PSG picked up the Trophee des Champions title in January.

"It motivates us but for the moment, we only have one title, we have to win the league and keep fighting to win it all. It's a long and winding road ahead," Enrique said.

Enrique once again declined to comment on the future of Kylian Mbappe, Ligue 1's highest scorer for the last five seasons. France captain Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

PSG, formed in 1970 via the merger of Paris Football Club and Stade Saint-Germain, have won nine of the last 11 Ligue 1 titles.

Mbappe's frustration lies with their performances in the Champions League, however, a trophy they have never lifted despite huge amounts of investment in the squad.

"When Kylian speaks in public, I'll do the same," Enrique said.