EXCLUSIVE: Why Kenya Harambee Stars will play Burundi and Ivory Coast in Malawi

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) have confirmed why Kenya's Harambee Stars will play their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Burundi and Ivory Coast in Malawi in June.

A section of Kenyans had hoped the two qualifiers for matchday three and four would be played in either of the two neighbouring countries - Tanzania and Uganda - for easy access after Kenya's remaining venue - Nyayo Stadium - was shut down for renovations early in April.

However, speaking exclusively to Flashscore News, FKF President Nick Mwendwa admitted they had put many Kenyans in mind while sourcing for an alternative venue but efforts to secure one in either Tanzania or Uganda hit a snag as the venues approved by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) and world governing body FIFA have been booked for similar qualifiers and other activities.

Kenya will play the Swallows on June 8th, 2024, at Bingu Stadium before taking on the Elephants, who are the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions on June 11th, 2024, at the same venue.

Why did FKF settle for Bingu Stadium in Malawi?

Mwendwa explained the circumstances which led to the decision. “We did our best to have a venue close to Kenya (that Kenyans can access and watch the two matches without difficulties), we got in touch with our fellow Federations Tanzania and Uganda but it was not possible to get a venue because they are booked,” Mwendwa told Flashscore News.

“For instance, Uganda will have a home game against Algeria on June 11th, the same day we are supposed to host Ivory Coast so it was not possible to get their venue for our matches.

“In Tanzania, they were scheduled to play Eritrea at home on matchday three though the game has been cancelled, they told us they have other activities lined up during that period. It was good to play in Tanzania or Uganda because it could have been near home and the fans could have travelled but we urge them to travel to Malawi,” added Mwendwa.

Asked whether the changes could affect Kenya’s performance in the qualifiers, Mwendwa said: “It is always every team’s wish and dream to play their home games at home, no single team in the world prefers to play away from home (if you are the home team) but we did not have any option, it is something I would not have wanted (to play home matches away from home) but the venue has already been fixed and we must be ready to support the team and give them all they want to prepare for the two matches.”

Mwendwa further confirmed that the Harambee Stars squad will start residential camp for the two fixtures on Saturday with the provisional squad set to be named by head coach Engin Firat before the end of the week.

“We have put plans in place for the team to start training, we want the team to start official camp on Saturday, and we expect the coach (Firat) to have his squad named on Friday, these are two important fixtures we want to win, we have a mission to qualify for our first-ever World Cup, it possible to achieve it and with good plans, we can reach the dream.”

Kenya's last competitive match was during the Four-Nation tournament in Malawi at the same Bingu Stadium where they defeated the hosts Flames 4-0 in the opener before defeating Zimbabwe 3-1 in the final to lift the trophy.

Asked whether FKF will line up build-up matches for Harambee Stars before they face Burundi, Mwendwa said: “It will not be possible, most teams are engaged, they are also preparing for their respective qualifiers so it will not be easy to secure a friendly.”

Why is Kenya playing home ties away from home?

The decision to move the matches to Malawi was necessitated by the fact the East African nation does not have a standard stadium approved by CAF with Kasarani and Nyayo Stadiums undergoing renovations. The two venues are being refurbished in readiness to host the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) and 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. The two tournaments will be co-hosted by neighbours Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Up until April 22nd, 2024, Nyayo was still available to host Kenya matches but the government through the Ministry of Sports and Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba dashed any lingering hopes of the venue being used after they announced it would be closed indefinitely for a specified period after it had been picked as the main venue for CHAN.

According to a statement issued by the government confirming the closure, the decision was made in consultation with CAF, and the Ministry of Sports. “Nyayo Stadium has been designated as Kenya’s official CHAN host venue after consultation with CAF,” read part of the statement from the government.

“The contractor identified to upgrade Nyayo Stadium for 2024 CHAN and as a supporting facility for 2027 AFCON will commence accelerated works immediately after the conclusion of the Kipchoge Keino Classic, from April 22nd, 2024.”

On where Kenya will play their qualifiers, the statement added: “The Government of Kenya, through the Ministry of Sports and FKF, is in consultation with CAF and FIFA regarding the venue for Harambee Stars next World Cup qualifier games (matchdays three and four) scheduled for 3rd and 11th June, 2024 against Burundi and Ivory Coast.”

Kenyans will have to wait until matchday six and seven to watch their team on home soil when they host Gabon on March 25th, 2025 and the Gambia on September 1st, 2025.