Team of the Week: Isco rolls back the years as Bergwijn and Toko Ekambi bag trebles

Each week our editors scour the world's best leagues and use Flashscore's internal player rating system to construct the best XI from the previous weekend's action.

Below is our latest Team of the Week. Read more about our player rating system here.

Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Franco Torgnascioli (Union Espanola) 9.3

Union Espanola secured a hard-fought point away to Huachipato in Chile's Primera Division, and the visitors were indebted to the heroics of goalkeeper Franco Torgnascioli.

Torgnascioli might have conceded twice in the end-to-end draw, but the Uruguayan shot-stopper produced a remarkable 15 saves to earn his side a valuable point in their pursuit of a top-seven finish.

Defence

Kevin Diks (Copenhagen) 8.9

Copenhagen remained top of the Danish Superliga after two goals from centre-back Kevin Diks helped them to a vital away victory over Brondby.

Diks levelled the scores with a towering header in the first half before sealing the win deep into stoppage time from the penalty spot.

Copenhagen's league position Flashscore

Samuel Gigot (Marseille) 9

Samuel Gigot helped keep Marseille's slim hopes of European qualification alive going into the final week of the season after a fine all-round performance against Lorient.

Not only did the French centre-back provide plenty of resistance at the back, he also found himself in the right place at the right time to fire Marseille into a two-goal lead before half-time.

Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim) 8.7

Hoffenheim were in ruthless form against rock-bottom Darmstadt, racing into a five-goal lead at the break.

Florian Grillitsch might have been fairly untroubled in defence, but the Austrian kept himself busy with two assists and a pass success rate of 90%.

Midfield

Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta) 9

Charles De Ketelaere's growing reputation has hit new heights this campaign and his latest match-winning display against Roma will only garner further interest from the biggest clubs around Europe.

The Belgian scored twice in as many minutes during an impressive first half, with his opening goal - cutting inside Gianluca Mancini and curling into the far corner - one to remember.

Sem Steijn (Twente) 9.3

Twente showcased some incredible finishing during their 7-2 drubbing of FC Volendam, with Sem Steijn right at the heart of proceedings.

The midfielder scored his side's fifth shortly before half-time and then added two further strikes in the second half to complete his treble and move up to 17 league goals for the season.

Isco (Real Betis) 9.2

Isco has enjoyed somewhat of a renaissance at Betis this year, and the Spanish midfielder delivered another starring performance against Almeria at the weekend.

Pablo Fornals' opener was created by the quick feet of Isco, before the former Real Madrid man doubled his side's lead with a neat finish inside the box.

Isco's stats vs Almeria Opta by StatsPerform

Steven Bergwijn (Ajax) 9.3

Despite suffering a disappointing campaign, Ajax look to be finding some form to carry into next season after another convincing victory over Almere City.

Steven Bergwijn was the scorer of all three goals in a blistering first-half display, with the pick of the bunch a superb solo strike to seal his hat-trick.

Attack

Karl Toko Ekambi (Al Ettifaq) 9.5

Karl Toko Ekambi was central to everything good about Al Ettifaq's impressive away win against Al Ittihad, with the Cameroon international finding the net three times for his side.

Toko Ekambi's first couple of goals in the opening period were predatory finishes inside the six-yard box while his third goal to seal the hat-trick was a composed strike into the far corner after good link-up play with Seko Fofana.

Toko Ekambi's stats in recent seasons Flashscore

Couhaib Driouech (Excelsior) 10

Excelsior kept their survival hopes in the Eredivisie alive with an emphatic victory over Heracles, and crucial to their win was the second-half performance of substitute Couhaib Driouech.

The Moroccan forward came off the bench shortly after the hour mark with his side one goal to the good and swiftly provided an assist within four minutes of his introduction before adding two expertly taken goals to cap off a perfect '10' display.

Jhon Duran (Aston Villa) 10

Another substitute who had a massive impact was Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, with the Colombian emerging from the bench late on to salvage a dramatic point for Unai Emery's Champions League-chasing side.

Duran reduced the deficit to just a single goal with a superb low strike from the edge of the area before levelling the scores just three minutes later via a somewhat fortuitous deflection.