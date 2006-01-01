Croatia beat Portugal in star-studded Euro 2024 warm-up match in Lisbon

Croatia ended their UEFA European Championship preparations with a first-ever victory against Portugal as they edged the Selecao to a 2-1 win at the Estadio Nacional.

Unbeaten in 19 consecutive matches when scoring first, Croatia were fully aware of how important an early strike could prove against a Portugal side on an eight-match winning streak on home soil.

It didn’t take long for the visitors to impose themselves on the game, and they were awarded an early penalty after Vitinha tried to clear inside the penalty area and inadvertently caught Mateo Kovacic.

Croatia’s composed captain Luka Modric took the spot-kick and rifled his 25th international goal past a full-stretch Diogo Costa and into the bottom-left corner.

Portugal struggled to find their composure as Croatia continued to dominate, with Modric going close again with a thumping volley before Lovro Majer forced Costa into evasive action with a close-range effort.

The 2023 Nations League finalists didn’t let up and Josko Gvardiol’s powerful header was inches away from finding the top corner, while the Selecao had Costa to thank for keeping the scoreline respectable before half-time as he came out on top after a one-on-one against Andrej Kramaric.

Match stats Flashscore

Roberto Martinez rung in the changes after the break and made four substitutions, which yielded instant success as Nelson Semedo dashed along the right flank and cut back for Diogo Jota to convert from six yards.

Portugal only restored parity for a matter of minutes and Ante Budimir restored Croatia’s lead with a poacher’s finish - reacting first to Marco Pasalic’s shot that cannoned off the crossbar and headering past Costa.

Portugal pushed late for another leveller as Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha went close, but Martinez’s side couldn't find a final moment of quality and lost their first home friendly since 2018.

Croatia ultimately deserved their victory and Zlatko Dalic’s side head to Germany on cloud nine following six wins in a row.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mateo Kovacic (Croatia)

Get all of our stats from this match here.