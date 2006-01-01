Declan Rice admits England have 'work to do' after tepid Iceland defeat

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Declan Rice admits England have 'work to do' after tepid Iceland defeat

Declan Rice admits England have 'work to do' after tepid Iceland defeat

Declan Rice reacts to England's defeat against Iceland at Wembley
Declan Rice reacts to England's defeat against Iceland at WembleyAFP
Declan Rice (25) says "there is work to be done" if England are to go far at Euro 2024 after a shock defeat to lowly Iceland in their final game before the tournament starts.

What was supposed to be a relatively straightforward friendly instead ended in an alarming 1-0 loss to a nation ranked 72nd in the world, who will not be in Germany.

Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson gave Iceland a shock early lead at Wembley and Gareth Southgate's lacklustre England could not find a response.

Swathes of supporters left before full-time, with some of those still at the stadium jeering the home team at the final whistle.

England's campaign kicks off against Group C rivals Serbia next Sunday and Rice knows improvements are required for the Euro 2020 runners-up, who have not won a major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

"There's work to be done," said the Arsenal midfielder.

"When you have that much of the ball, have a couple of clear-cut chances, and get beaten 1-0 at home just before the Euros it isn't ideal."

Despite the unexpected setback, Rice believes England can still take some positives from their display.

"There were a lot of promising performances, we played with a good tempo, always tried to play forward. We have to be a little bit more savvy," he told englandfootball.com.

"It's not ideal we lost but there are good learning curves we can build on as a team."

Anthony Gordon, who played on the left side of England's attack, said fans should not be concerned despite the disappointing result.

"Good players make it click, good players make it happen," he told the BBC. "We need time to train together and in a tournament that will happen.

"We're always going to work. We're always going to prepare as much as we can.

"I think we've got enough players, enough camaraderie around the group, we are very together. I think that helps in tournaments."

Mentions
FootballEuroRice DeclanEnglandIceland
Related Articles
Gareth Southgate warns England against 'complacency' after Iceland loss
Rice has sympathy for 'best mates' Grealish and Maddison after duo suffer Euro 2024 axe
Grealish and Maguire out as Eze and Wharton make 26-man England squad
Show more
Football
EURO Rewind: Portugal win first title in 2016 thanks to an unexpected hero
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern pushing to sign Palhinha, Milan closing in on Zirkzee
Updated
Cameroon put turmoil behind them with emphatic win over Cape Verde
AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin reportedly interested in buying Everton
Updated
Poland striker Milik to miss Euro 2024 after sustaining knee injury
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Updated
Kenya’s Harambee Stars blasted for disastrous display against Burundi
Cristiano Ronaldo's experience key for Portugal, says Martinez
Liverpool chairman Werner 'determined' to see Premier League games played in USA
Most Read
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern pushing to sign Palhinha, Milan closing in on Zirkzee
Zverev wants to 'move on' after assault case dropped as he reaches French Open final
Cristiano Ronaldo picked as Portugal name Euro 2024 squad with few surprises

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings