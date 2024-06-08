Cameroon put turmoil behind them with emphatic win over Cape Verde, Gambia win big

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Championship
  4. Cameroon put turmoil behind them with emphatic win over Cape Verde, Gambia win big

Cameroon put turmoil behind them with emphatic win over Cape Verde, Gambia win big

Updated
Vincent Aboubakar scored twice for Cameroon
Vincent Aboubakar scored twice for CameroonProfimedia
Captain Vincent Aboubakar (32) scored twice as Cameroon put weeks of turmoil around their national team behind them to beat the Cape Verde Islands 4-1 in their World Cup qualifier in Yaounde on Saturday.

The victory puts them level with Libya at the head of Group D with seven points from their opening three matches in the preliminaries for the next finals.

Centre-back Michael Ngadeu marked his return to the team after a two-year absence to put Cameroon into a 13th-minute lead, rising determinedly to power home Nicolas Ngamaleu’s corner.

The left wing also provided the assist for a second goal 12 minutes later with a strong cross that Aboubakar turned into the net from close range as the Cape Verde defence backed off.

Jamiro Monteiro pulled back a goal in the 37th minute, running in behind the home defence and getting on to the ball before goalkeeper Andre Onana.

But a foul on Ngamaleu three minutes later by Deroy Duarte gave Cameroon a penalty that Aboubakar converted to restore their two-goal lead.

The Indomitable Lions went 4-1 up when a 54th-minute cross into the opposing box was headed forward by Ngadeu and finished off by Nouhou Tolo.

The home side's day was complete when Onana saved a stoppage-time penalty from Kevin Pina.

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

Cameroon have been to more World Cups than any other African country but their bid for a ninth appearance in North America in 2026 threatened to be derailed in a spat between the country’s football federation and sports ministry.

The government, who pay the salary of the coach, named Belgian Marc Brys as the new coach in April to the chagrin of football federation president Samuel Eto’o, who was not consulted on the matter.

He at first rejected Brys, then bowed to political pressure to accept the appointment but wanted some of his own choices added to the technical team. It took several weeks of posturing and power plays, including denying the team equipment to train with, before a compromise was reached.

Seychelles, who are Africa’s smallest country and have never won a World Cup qualifier, were holding Gambia to a 1-1 stalemate at half-time in Berkane, Morocco, where Gambia had to move their home match because they do not have a suitable stadium in their country.

Four unanswered goals in the second half, however, saw Gambia record their first win of the campaign. Muhammad Badamossi scored twice and there was also a goal for the 19-year-old Yankuba Minteh, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Mentions
FootballAfrican footballWorld ChampionshipCameroonCape VerdeAboubakar VincentSeychellesGambia
Related Articles
Cameroon name interim coach after Brys is sidelined amid clash between FA and government
Cameroon federation president Eto’o and coach in angry exchange
Cameroon's appointment of Brys as manager suspended by sports tribunal
Show more
Football
Spain cruise to victory in final Euro warm-up despite early Northern Ireland goal
Transfer News LIVE: Milan closing in on Zirkzee, Brighton eyeing St. Pauli manager
Updated
Lukaku brace fires Belgium to comfortable win over Luxembourg in final warm-up
Denmark survive tricky Norway test to win final Euro warm-up encounter
Croatia beat Portugal in star-studded Euro 2024 warm-up match in Lisbon
Switzerland and Austria play out draw in final Euro 2024 warm-up match
EURO Rewind: Portugal win first title in 2016 thanks to an unexpected hero
Declan Rice admits England have 'work to do' after tepid Iceland defeat
AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin reportedly interested in buying Everton
Updated
Most Read
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Transfer News LIVE: Milan closing in on Zirkzee, Brighton eyeing St. Pauli manager
Zverev wants to 'move on' after assault case dropped as he reaches French Open final
Cristiano Ronaldo picked as Portugal name Euro 2024 squad with few surprises

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings