Editors' Picks: Huge football clashes around Europe, Ice Hockey World Championship begins

With league titles up for grabs and relegation battles to be won, there are several important matches taking place over the weekend as the football season draws to a close. Elsewhere, the IIHF World Championship gets underway in Czechia.

Friday, May 10th

The Ice Hockey World Championship heads to the Czech Republic for the 87th edition of the tournament in a country where hockey is the national sport. More people than ever have attended the competition and are expected in the stands across the 16 days, and the hosts will find sold-out crowds making a lot of noise in Prague.

That begins on Friday, when they take on Finland in their first of seven group games. Not too much is expected of the hosts, given their recent form on the international stage but after Latvia’s surprising run to the semi-finals as hosts last year, their fans will be hoping they can repeat the feat in 2024.

Their opponents are no mugs either. Finland boasts an experienced European side that saw off their opponents in a pre-tournament game 4-1 last week with NHL players representing both sides.

Despite this, Czech fans will hope they can learn from their mistakes and start their tournament on the right track.

Saturday, May 11th

With the league title and the race for the Champions League spots already wrapped up in the Bundesliga, attention shifts to the lower echelons of the table this weekend as relegation rivals Koln and Union Berlin prepare for a monumental clash.

The 17th-placed hosts need to win both of their final two league matches and potentially a promotion-relegation play-off if they’re to give themselves any chance of staying up, while Union - six points better off in 15th - know just a point from their final two games will be enough to steer clear of automatic relegation.

The omens aren’t good for Timo Schultz’s men, with no side in Bundesliga history having overturned a gap as substantial as Koln’s five points to 16th at this stage of the season. Furthermore, with just one win from their last 12 league matches, the Billy Goats will need a drastic upturn in form to pull off a miraculous escape.

As for Union, they'll be desperate for a positive response after last week's 4-3 defeat to Bochum proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Croatian manager Nenad Bjelica. A victory against Koln would go a long way to cementing their status in the top-flight for another campaign, so the stakes couldn't be higher. Make sure you tune in!

Sunday, May 12th

Arsenal head to Manchester United this weekend as they look to continue their challenge for the title in one of the Premier League's most historically big fixtures.

The Gunners have been in imperious form in 2024, losing just one game in the league which has seen them soar to the top of the table. No team has scored more goals than Arsenal this season, and no side has conceded less.

Despite this, Manchester City remain in pole position to win their fourth consecutive crown, sitting just one point behind with a game in hand. Arsenal must keep the pressure on and continue to win all their games though, and hope City drop points during their final three games of the campaign.

United have been awful of late as they continue to endure a torrid season, and are also coming off the back of a 4-0 thumping at Crystal Palace. Additionally, they are suffering a huge defensive injury crisis. On paper, Arsenal should be the big favourites at Old Trafford this weekend.

Winning at Old Trafford is never easy though, regardless of what form they are in. Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Chelsea have all failed to win there this season, so Arsenal will know what they are in for.

Their record at that ground is also really poor, with just one win in their last 16 league games. That victory also came when there were no fans during the COVID-19 season.

United currently sit outside the top seven, so do have something to play for as they look to qualify for European football next season.

United vs Arsenal is always a massive clash, and this weekend takes on even bigger significance for the away side. Will the Theatre of Dreams become a nightmare for Mikel Arteta's men, or will it be a step towards potentially their first title in 20 years?

Over in Italy on Sunday is the biggest match of the season yet in the fight for Champions League football.

Atalanta are currently Serie A's in-form side and last week leapfrogged Roma in the battle for fifth, the final Champions League qualification spot. The two sides now sit level on points with Gian Piero Gasperini's ahead on goal difference, and they also possess the luxury of a game in hand.

Given that, Danielle de Rossi's team really can't afford to lose. If they do, they'll have an inferior head-to-head record to their opponents and will therefore be guaranteed to finish behind them if La Dea win their game in hand. That would leave them entirely reliant on Bologna slipping up in two of their final three games.

For Atalanta, securing a top-five finish early would be huge, allowing them to turn their attention to the Coppa Italia and Europa League finals they have coming up and thus significantly boosting their chances of winning their first major trophy since 1963.

The importance of the game was amped up even further on Thursday with Roma failing to join their domestic rivals in the Europa League final, losing the chance to qualify for the Champions League that way. It really is do or die for the Giallarossi now.

