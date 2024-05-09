Canada team to beat as Ice Hockey World Championship heads to Czech Republic

A year on from Canada beating Germany 5-2 in Tampere, Finland to lift their 28th IIHF World Championship crown, the Ice Hockey world descends on the Czech cities of Prague and Ostrava for the 87th edition of the tournament.

Back in 2015, the last time it was held in these two cities, it was the most-attended tournament in history with more than 740,000 people. That tournament, was unsurprisingly, won by Canada, but the home fans will be hoping for a better showing this time around.

They are in Group A alongside the Canadians and six other sides vying for a top four spot to send them into the quarter finals after the round-robin phase. Those sides will be based in the Czech capital with the likes of 2023 bronze medallists Latvia, the USA and Finland heading to Ostrava for Group B’s games.

There is also jeopardy at the other end of the groups with the two bottom clubs getting relegated to the second group and they will need to battle in next year’s tournaments to get back to the top table.

Canada will once again be hot favourites to lift the title again come May 26th. They have arguably the strongest squad full of NHL talent and will have Connor Bedard - the 2023 number one draft pick - leading the line.

The teenager has made a great start to his professional career, making 68 appearances for the Chicago Blackhawks, scoring 28 goals, whilst assisting another 39. He has yet to make an appearance for his national side, but that shouldn’t stop the inaugural IIHF World Player of the Year from making an impact in this tournament.

They take on Great Britain in their opening game, who have Liam Kirk - a star of Czech side Litvinov this season - starting for them. They will be huge underdogs to reach the last eight but encouraging wins in 2023 that saw them promoted back to the main stage will see them in good stead.

Group A Flashscore

Back to Ostrava and Latvia will be hoping for another fairytale run a year after they took their first-ever medal in the competition. Their hopes of a repeat have taken a hit before the tournament has even begun with 2023’s Most Valuable Player Arturs Silovs missing through his commitments in the NHL with the Vancouver Canucks.

But many of that successful team have returned for another crack at the title. Sweden, who have 18 NHL players in their squad of 25, could prove to be the biggest dark horse this year. Their last victory came back in 2018.

The hosts themselves have a squad mixed with potential as well as grizzled experience. At 38, Roman Cervenka will be one of the oldest men competing in the tournament. The former Calgary Flames player, who now plies his trade in Switzerland, has appeared in 10 previous editions of the World Championships and also has the most gametime of any active player.

Also in their squad is Jakub Krejcik, the only homegrown player taking part in the competition on home ice - he will be cheered loudly inside the arena anytime he is given the puck.

Group B Flashscore

The tournament begins in both cities on Friday with each side playing seven times. The top four of the round-robin stage from each group will make their way into the quarter-finals and be just three wins away from the title.

Canada, as stated above, will be heavy favourites for that record-extending championship. But, as we saw last year, with Latvia making a run to the bronze medal - as well as Germany making the final - anything can happen on the ice.