EXCLUSIVE: Former number one draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky on settling in at the Canadiens

A few weeks ago, Slovakia's Juraj Slafkovsky (19) made a big impact in the NHL when he became the first teenager in the Montreal Canadiens' rich history to score points in eight straight matches. Slafkovsky has now firmly settled into the famous club's first line after a rookie season in which he had to deal with the weight of being the league's top draft pick. He is now the third-most productive forward at the club.

In this exclusive interview with Flashscore, Slafkovsky talks about what the move to the Canadiens meant to him and his thoughts on appearing at the upcoming IIHF World Championship in the Czech Republic.

Eight games in a row with at least a point and all before your 20th birthday. What does setting this club record mean to you?

"It's definitely great. But it doesn't mean that much to me. Team victories are more important, I think about them much more."

Are there fewer expectations on you now than during last season, when you were the number one draft pick in the NHL?

"A little bit, yes. Maybe it's because I've started to have more success. However, I try not to feel the pressure, I focus more on myself and don't worry about what people around me think."

What do you think about the fact that you are more successful on opponents' ice than at home?

"I've noticed that it's interesting. But I think I'm slowly getting better at the Bell Centre." (smiles)

Flashscore's interview with Juraj Slafkovsky

What would you like to improve on this season?

"Probably everything. Of course, I would really like to shoot more, then everything comes easier."

How did the recent trade of your teammate Sean Monahan to Winnipeg affect you?

"I was sad, of course. But I can't control it, so the only thing left for me to do is to continue with my job. I believe he's doing well. We're still in touch, he's a great guy, I'm glad he was here with me for that year and a half."

Ironically, his trade put you in the first line with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki...

"They're both difference makers, they're great to play with. I think the dynamic of our whole trio is improving a lot. I hope that we can keep it going and that we can stay together for a long time."

How long will it take for Montreal to reach the playoffs again? You last appeared there three years ago...

"I would say it's just around the corner. We can play against strong opponents, we usually only lose to them by a goal or two at most. We're on the right track, we just have to learn how to turn those close games to our advantage."

Which fellow Slovak is the worst to play against in the NHL?

"The toughest is Erik Cernak (Tampa Bay defenceman), that's for sure. But I'm good against any Slovak, I can swear in Slovak, shout at them... That's great." (smiles)

Do you have the World Championship in the Czech Republic in mind?

"Sure, I was thinking about it. We'll see how it looks after the season, if I'm healthy and if the club will release me."