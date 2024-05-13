IIHF World Championship roundup: Sweden continue perfect start, Czech Republic and USA lose

It wasn't a great day for the Czech Republic and the USA at the IIHF World Championship, while Sweden continued their perfect start to take control of Group B.

Group A

Finland defeated Norway 4-1 in their third game of the tournament at the IIHF World Championship. After an opening game defeat to the Czech Republic in a shootout, coach Jukka Jalonen's team then crushed Great Britain 8-0. Today, Oliver Kapanen and Arttu Hyry contributed to their victory over Norway with two goals each. The Norwegians remain without a point after three games.

The Czech hockey team lost for the first time at the World Championship. They suffered a defeat to Switzerland after a shootout in their match in Prague. Kevin Fiala and Matěj Stránský were both on the scoresheet.

Group B

Slovakia squandered a three-goal lead in their game against the United States of America, but still eventually defeated their opponents 5-4 in overtime, securing their second win at the World Championship. It was the Americans' second loss, with the game being decided at 63:56 thanks to Milos Kelemen's second goal.

Both teams used new goalies in the game, with the Slovaks using Hlavaj and the Americans replacing the injured Lyon with Nedeljkovic.

Cehlárik could have opened the scoring right at the start, but he failed, as did Boldy at the other end. Slovakia took the lead in the fourth minute with Kelemen finishing.

After a number of chances, the second goal was finally scored by Hudacek after a two-on-one Power Play.

There were some minor skirmishes, but the Slovaks continued to be dangerous. After Kudrna scored from a good position at the beginning of the second period, Boldy reduced the deficit with a quick finish.

Right after the goal, Kunin committed a foul, but Slovakia didn't take advantage of the Power Play. Shortly after the San Jose forward returned, Nemec made it 4-1.

The Slovaks defended two shorthanded chances thanks to Hlavaj, and in the third period, the former Plzeň goalie stopped a big Pint chance. Ottawa's forward, however, outplayed him a few seconds later and reduced the score to 4-2. The Americans continued to be more active and Tkachuk scored a third goal in the 54th minute.

Even those two goals did not encourage Slovakia to increase their offensive activity and Hughes equalised in the 57th minute after a solo action. In overtime, the Slovaks won the game thanks to Kelemen in the 64th minute.

Sweden moved to nine points from three games after defeating Germany 6-1 to lead Group B. The Germans, who finished runners-up last time around, suffered their second loss and are sixth with three points. The Swedes all but assured their win in the first period, when they took a three-goal lead. Forward André Burakovsky contributed a goal and two assists.

Captain Karlsson opened the scoring in the third minute with an accurate strike. The Swedes dominated from that point on with German goalkeeper Grubauer constantly being tested. Sweden scored for the second time in the 15th minute thanks to Pettersson. Peterka was then sent off at the end of the first period and Sweden used the Power Play well, with Olofsson scoring three seconds before the break.

At the start of the second period, the Germans survived another shorthanded period, but Sweden soon added another goal in the 25th minute when Grundström scored. Only then did the Germans have their first chance, but Ersson saved Peterko's shot before Burakovsky made it five after pouncing on Grubauer's hesitancy.

The Seattle goalie made up for his mistake with several big saves, but his teammates, including Chicago forward Lukas Reichel, were not very dangerous on offence.

In the third period, Germany managed to reduce the deficit. Ersson was robbed of a possible clean sheet by Pföderl's goal. Sweden weren't thrown off, however, as Lundeström added a sixth goal to finish off the match.