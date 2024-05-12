IIHF World Championship roundup: Swiss edge Austria as Sweden and Canada notch wins

By the end of day three of the IIHF World Championship in the Czech Republic, every side had played twice. Sunday's standout performances came from heavyweights Canada, Finland and Sweden, who all won big.

Group A

Switzerland beat Austria 6-5 in a dramatic late game in Prague and are now in second place in Group A with six points from two games, the same number of points as group leaders Canada. The win was decided by a power-play goal from forward Nico Hischier in the final minute of the third period.

Hischier grabbed a total of four points as well as the captain Roman Josi, who scored twice and assisted on two goals.

The Austrians took a surprise lead early when Clemens Unterweger beat Reto Berra with a shot to the right post. Paul Huber then doubled their lead in the 15th minute, scoring from behind the net. The Swiss answered 75 seconds later on a five-on-three power play thanks to a goal by Josi to reduce the deficit.

Lukas Haudum gave the Austrians back their two-goal lead early in the second period with a shot from the right circle into the top corner of Berra's net. Hischier reduced the deficit just 38 seconds later and midway through the second period, Josi tied the game on another five-on-three power play. Ken Jager turned the game around 13 seconds later. But, in the 35th minute, Haudum tied the game with his second goal of the game on a power play.

Akira Schmid replaced Berra in the Swiss goal at the start of the third period and, 43 seconds later, Hischier gave the Swiss the lead once again with a shot from between the circles. In the 53rd minute, however, Benjamin Baumgartner had the Austrians level. On a Bernd Wolf exclusion late on, Hischier won the game by going around the net and sliding the puck past David Kickert at the left post.

Canada comfortably beat Denmark 5-1 in Prague to remain undefeated in Group A after two games. Star player Connor Bedard, who netted two goals to help his team to a 4-2 win over Great Britain, scored twice again and also notched an assist on Sunday.

The Canadians welcomed back captain John Tavares. The Toronto forward, who arrived in Prague on Friday, was absent from Saturday's opening game.

Finland smashed Great Britain 8-0 in the early Group A match on Sunday in Prague. The Finns notched their first win of the tournament after a 1-0 shootout loss to the Czechs. The Brits, who have returned to the tournament after a one-year break, are still waiting for a first point.

Oliver Kapanen scored a hat trick in front of a packed house, while another forward Mikael Granlund registered four assists. Emil Larmi kept a clean sheet.

Group B

Sweden defeated Poland 5-1 in Ostrava and after two games have a full six points and are leading Group B. Defenceman Erik Karlsson contributed two goals and an assist to the win over the Poles.

Sweden took the lead in the 4th minute when Marcus Johansson's pass was unluckily knocked into the net by Maciej Kruczek. The Swedes, with 17 players from the NHL and aware of their superiority, doubled their lead soon after.

Poland had chances to reduce the deficit at the beginning of the second period, but couldn't capitalize. In the 33rd minute, defender Karlsson added the third Swedish goal.

In the 43rd minute, Poland managed to reduce the deficit when Alan Lyszczarczyk punished the favourite's mistake. But the Poles couldn't make the game more interesting from there and Sweden added to two more to run away with it.

Latvia defeated France 3-2 in overtime in their second game at the World Championship in Ostrava and, just like against Poland, gained two points in Group B.

The game was again decided by captain Kaspars Daugavins, who scored in the 65th minute. France earned their first point of the tournament after their opening defeat to Kazakhstan.

Slovakia defeated Kazakhstan 6-2 at the World Championship in Ostrava, grabbing their first points in their second match of the tournament. The Kazakhs could not follow up their win over France.

The Slovaks took a key lead in the first period, scoring three times. Martin Pospisil scored two goals and Libor Hudacek notched three points for a goal and two assists.