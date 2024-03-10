NHL roundup: Sharks edge Senators to hand Magnus Chrona maiden victory

Ottawa Senators are now winless in seven games

Thomas Bordeleau (22) scored both goals and goaltender Magnus Chrona (23) posted his first career win as the host San Jose Sharks claimed a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Chrona, making his fifth career appearance, made 31 saves - 13 in a perfect third period - for the milestone moment. The Sharks snapped a nine-game skid in their first game after dealing away a pair of key forwards in Anthony Duclair and Tomas Hertl ahead of the trade deadline. Mikael Granlund collected two assists.

Tim Stutzle scored for the Senators, who are winless in seven games and completed a four-game road trip. Goalie Joonas Korpisalo stopped 19 shots.

San Jose, which also traded away goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen on Friday, had newly acquired goalie Devin Cooley, who was traded from the Buffalo Sabres, serve as backup.

Nils Hoglander, Elias Pettersson and Pius Suter each collected one goal and one assist as host Vancouver claimed a shutout victory over Winnipeg to solidify its hold on the top spot in the Western Conference.

J.T. Miller and Phillip Di Giuseppe also scored for the Canucks, who have won four straight games in which they have surrendered a total of only three goals. Defenseman Quinn Hughes collected two assists. Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves

The victory, which opened a nine-game homestand, may have come at a cost. Vancouver's No. 1 goaltender Thatcher Demko left the game early in the second period for an undisclosed reason after stopping all 12 shots he faced. Casey DeSmith made 10 saves while sharing the shutout.

Anthony Duclair had a goal and an assist in his debut for Tampa Bay, which exploded with four first-period markers in jolting visiting Philadelphia.

In the high-scoring first, Victor Hedman (two goals, assist) and Conor Sheary scored at even strength. Nicholas Paul and Brayden Point (assist) registered power-play goals as the Lightning led 4-0 just 10:49 into the teams' third meeting of the season.

Flyers goalie Felix Sandstrom made eight saves in relief of starter Samuel Ersson, who surrendered four goals on 15 shots.

Alex Tuch scored the game-winning shootout goal as host Buffalo edged Edmonton.

Tage Thompson and Jacob Bryson scored in regulation for the Sabres, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 30 saves for his first career win over the Oilers.

Ryan McLeod and Warren Foegele scored goals for Edmonton.

Luke Evangelista scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves as Nashville pushed its point streak to 11 games with a victory over host Columbus.

With the score tied at 1-1, Evangelista streaked down the wing with the puck, waited for some support while marked, then unleashed a tough-angled shot that neatly cleared the shoulder of Columbus netminder Daniil Tarasov 4:16 into the third period, extending his career-high goal total to 13.

Tarasov matched a career high with 47 saves and Alexandre Texier scored his 10th marker of the season for the Blue Jackets, who had won three of their previous four games.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period for Carolina, which went on to beat New Jersey in Newark, N.J.

Kotkaniemi scored on an angled shot after a lengthy battle for the puck deep in the Devils' zone between New Jersey's Luke Hughes and Carolina's Jesper Fast.

Nico Hischier scored in the second and Timo Meier scored an extra-attacker goal with 11.3 seconds remaining for the Devils, who fell to 1-2-0 since Travis Green replaced Lindy Ruff as coach.

Pavel Zacha recorded two goals and an assist to lead Boston over visiting Pittsburgh.

Zacha has posted two multi-goal efforts in his past four games, with five goals and two assists during that span.

Kris Letang scored the only Pittsburgh goal while Alex Nedeljkovic made 18 saves as the Penguins lost for the fifth time in six games.

Vladimir Tarasenko, playing just his second game with his new team, scored two goals and had one assist, leading Florida over Calgary in Sunrise, Fla.

The Panthers also got one goal apiece from Aleksander Barkov, Sam Bennett and Kevin Stenlund. Gustav Forsling had a game-high two assists, and backup goalie Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves to earn the win.

Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom, who started his career with the Panthers, took the loss. He made 26 saves. Yegor Sharangovich scored for Calgary.

Max Domi had a goal and an assist as visiting Toronto defeated Montreal.

Bobby McMann and John Tavares also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have won four of their past six games. Goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves.

Mike Matheson had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens, while Juraj Slafkovsky had two helpers. Alex Newhook also scored, and Sam Montembeault turned aside 24 shots.

Sonny Milano scored a goal in his fifth straight game and Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves to lift host Washington to a victory over Chicago.

Hendrix Lapierre, Michael Sgarbossa and Tom Wilson each scored a goal in the first period and Milano converted a two-on-one rush with Aliaksei Protas with 2:36 remaining in the second. Washington superstar captain Alex Ovechkin notched an assist on Wilson's power-play goal to move into a tie with Hall of Famer Mark Recchi for 14th place on the all-time NHL points list with 1,533.

Tyler Johnson deflected defenseman Jarred Tinordi's blast from the point to put Chicago on the scoreboard midway through the third period. Petr Mrazek turned aside 22 shots for the Blackhawks, who returned to their losing ways on the road after snapping a 22-game skid (0-21-1) away from home with a 5-2 victory at the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.

Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves in his 200th career appearance and New York tied a season high with three power-play goals and beat visiting St. Louis.

The Rangers avoided their second three-game losing streak of the season and improved to 13-3-2 in their past 17 games. New York remained four points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division and earned its latest win in the team debuts of Alex Wennberg and Jack Roslovic.

The Blues dropped their third straight and fell to 6-9-1 in their past 16 since a five-game winning streak from January 20-28.

Jonathan Marchessault recorded a hat trick, including the game-winning goal with 2:44 to go, as Vegas snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over slumping Detroit in Las Vegas.

It was the eighth hat trick of Marchessault's career and his third of the season. He leads the team with 35 goals.

Michael Rasmussen had a goal and an assist and Shayne Gostisbehere and J.T. Compher also scored goals for Detroit, which has lost a season-high five games in a row. Moritz Seider and David Perron each added two assists, and James Reimer finished with 31 saves.

Radek Faksa and Jason Robertson scored 18 seconds apart in the second period to give visiting Dallas the lead, and it pulled away for a win against Los Angeles.

Robertson and Joe Pavelski each had a goal and an assist, Wyatt Johnston also scored and Scott Wedgewood made 26 saves for the Stars, who swept their three-game California trip and have won five in a row overall for the first time this season.

Kevin Fiala scored and Cam Talbot made 31 saves for the Kings, who had won three of four.