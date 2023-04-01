NHL roundup: Jets rally for record eighth consecutive win

The Winnipeg Jets are top of the Western Conference

Gabriel Vilardi (24) and Nikolaj Ehlers (27) scored in the final four minutes to lift Winnipeg to a 2-1 victory against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, the Jets' franchise-record eighth straight win.

Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves for the Jets, who also extended their point streak to 14 games (12-0-2).

Connor Murphy scored and Petr Mrazek made 26 saves for the Blackhawks, who have lost seven of eight (1-6-1) and 15 straight on the road (0-14-1).

Vilardi scored off a centering pass from just above the goal line by Adam Lowry to tie the score 1-1 with 3:29 remaining.

Ehlers produced the go-ahead goal with 1:05 left, bringing the puck down the middle of the Chicago zone and scoring with a wrist shot from the inside edge of the right circle.

Darnell Nurse scored 1:20 into overtime and visiting Edmonton edged Detroit to tie the franchise record with its ninth consecutive victory. Nurse ripped a shot from the left circle past Alex Lyon for his sixth goal of the season.

Zach Hyman scored his team-leading 26th goal and added an assist while Connor McDavid also found the net for the Oilers. Calvin Pickard stopped 15 shots for the win.

Andrew Copp had a goal for the Red Wings, and Olli Maatta sent the game into overtime by scoring with less than four minutes left in regulation. Lyon made 44 saves.

Defenseman Adam Larsson had a goal and an assist as Seattle defeated host Washington to tie the franchise record with an eighth consecutive victory.

Tye Kartye, Alex Wennberg and Justin Schultz also tallied and Brandon Tanev had two assists for the Kraken, who extended their franchise-best point streak to 12 games (10-0-2). Joey Daccord made 25 saves.

Oft-injured Max Pacioretty scored his first goal for the Capitals while playing in just his fourth game since being signed as a free agent in the offseason. Darcy Kuemper stopped 19 of 23 shots as Washington lost for the seventh time in the past nine games (2-5-2).

Sam Reinhart scored a power-play goal with 0.7 seconds left in overtime as Florida extended its winning streak to nine games, defeating Los Angeles in Sunrise, Fla.

Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for the Panthers, and Reinhart added an assist. Florida got 31 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky, who ranks among the top four in the NHL in wins (21-9-1).

The Kings, who have lost seven consecutive games (0-3-4), got goals from Drew Doughty and Trevor Moore. Cam Talbot made 38 saves, but he lost his sixth straight contest.

Jordan Kyrou scored a hat trick and Jordan Binnington made 40 saves to lead St. Louis past visiting New York.

Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and two assists for the Blues, who won for the third time in their past four games. Brandon Saad also scored for St. Louis, and Robert Thomas had two assists.

Adam Fox and Vincent Trocheck scored and Igor Shesterkin made 15 saves for the Rangers, who are 0-2-1 in their past three games -- their longest winless stretch of the season.

Seth Jarvis had a goal and two assists as Carolina withstood a shaky middle stretch of the game to defeat Anaheim in Raleigh, N.C.

Jordan Martinook and Stefan Noesen both posted a goal and an assist and Brady Skjei, Andrei Svechnikov and Jack Drury also scored for the Hurricanes, who have a seven-game points streak (6-0-1). Teuvo Teravainen notched two assists.

Isac Lundestrom, Ryan Strome and Frank Vatrano provided the Ducks' goals. John Gibson stopped 21 shots through two periods before exiting in favor of Lukas Dostal, who stopped eight shots in the third.

Alex Pietrangelo scored 46 seconds into overtime to give Vegas a win over Boston in Las Vegas.

Pietrangelo finished an odd-man rush with an easy tip-in into a wide-open right side of the net off a crossing pass by Mark Stone. It was his second goal of the season and first in 27 games. Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist and Logan Thompson made 32 saves for Vegas, which won for just the third time in 10 games.

Matt Grzelcyk scored for the Bruins, who lost their third straight game, all in extra time. Jeremy Swayman finished with 23 saves.

Tage Thompson scored twice in a 2:04 stretch of the first period, and host Buffalo beat reeling Ottawa.

JJ Peterka and Peyton Krebs also scored, Dylan Cozens added an assist and an empty-netter and Rasmus Dahlin had two assists for the Sabres, who are 8-6-2 since Dec. 7. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 28 shots for the victory.

Claude Giroux scored twice for the Senators, and Vladimir Tarasenko added a goal. Anton Forsberg (six saves) left in the first period with a groin injury. Joonas Korpisalo took over and made 21 saves.

San Jose ended a 12-game losing streak by hanging on for a dramatic road victory over Montreal.

Luke Kunin, Fabian Zetterlund, and Nikita Okhotiuk all scored as the Sharks ended a month of frustration with their fourth road win of the season (4-17-1). San Jose's string of regulation losses was one of the 22 longest losing skids in NHL history, and the longest since the Buffalo Sabres' 14-game drought during the 2014-15 season. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 33 of 35 shots for the win.

Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson scored for the Canadiens, and Mike Matheson had two assists. Sam Montembeault stopped 32 of 35 shots.

Elias Pettersson scored on a breakaway at 3:05 of overtime, a shot that glanced off Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry, to give visiting Vancouver its fourth straight win.

Pettersson finished with two goals and two assists, Brock Boeser had two goals, J.T. Miller added three assists and Filip Hronek two assists for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko made 32 saves.

Sidney Crosby scored twice and Marcus Pettersson had a goal and an assist for the Penguins, who have lost three of five (2-2-1). Alex Nedeljkovic gave up three goals on nine shots in the first period. Jarry came in and made 19 saves.

Darren Raddysh scored the winning goal 1:52 into overtime as Tampa Bay won its second straight game beyond regulation, beating visiting New Jersey.

Luke Glendening scored short-handed and at even strength, and Brayden Point also scored. Nikita Kucherov and Nick Perbix had two assists apiece, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves.

Dawson Mercer, Jesper Bratt and Nathan Bastian scored for the Devils, who are 4-2 in overtime this season. Vitek Vanecek stopped 16 shots.

Mathew Barzal scored 21 seconds into overtime as New York overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to edge Toronto in Elmont, N.Y.

Kyle Palmieri, Alexander Romanov and Bo Horvat scored for the Islanders, who snapped a two-game losing streak and won for the second time in six games (2-3-1). Barzal added three assists and goalie Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves.

Auston Matthews scored twice in the second period -- his NHL-leading 32nd and 33rd goals -- for the Maple Leafs, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Bobby McMann scored Toronto's first goal, and Martin Jones made 26 saves.

Blake Coleman collected one goal in a three-point first period and Yegor Sharangovich netted his first hat trick of the season as Calgary prevailed in Tempe, Ariz.

Mikael Backlund and Rasmus Andersson also scored for the Flames, who have won two straight games. Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves, while MacKenzie Weegar, Jonathan Huberdeau and Elias Lindholm all collected two assists.

Lawson Crouse and Clayton Keller scored for the Coyotes, who won once during their five-game homestand. Starting goalie Karel Vejmelka surrendered four goals on 12 shots before being pulled in the first period, and Connor Ingram made 16 saves in relief.