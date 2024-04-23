NHL roundup: Carolina Hurricanes storm back to stun New York Islanders in Game 2

Sebastian Aho and Jordan Martinook scored the tying and go-ahead goals nine seconds apart with just over two minutes left as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the New York Islanders 5-3 in Raleigh, N.C., on Monday in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

With goalie Frederik Andersen pulled for the extra attacker, Aho tipped in Andrei Svechnikov's shot to tie the game 3-3 with 2:15 to go. Martinook got the winner with 2:06 left when he jammed in a loose puck from the side of the net. Jake Guentzel added an empty-net goal with 56 seconds remaining.

Seth Jarvis had a goal and two assists, Aho contributed two points, Andrei Svechnikov contributed two assists and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for Carolina. Andersen made nine saves.

Anders Lee, Kyle Palmieri and Bo Horvat scored for New York, which led 3-0 midway through the second period. Semyon Varlamov stopped 34 shots in the loss.

Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 2

Auston Matthews scored with 7:54 left in regulation to cap a three-point night and lift Toronto over host Boston in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Monday.

Matthews had one goal and two assists, Max Domi added a goal and an assist and John Tavares also scored for Toronto, which returns home with the best-of-seven series tied at 1-1. Ilya Samsonov made 27 saves, including 10 in the third period.

Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins, who led 2-1 after one period. Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots as Boston continued the goalie-rotation plan it utilized in the regular season. Jeremy Swayman started and won Game 1.

Oilers 7, Kings 4

Zach Hyman collected his first career playoff hat trick in a four-point game and Connor McDavid posted a playoff-best five assists to lead host Edmonton past Los Angeles in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Adam Henrique and Leon Draisaitl both netted one goal and one assist, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Warren Foegele also scored and Evan Bouchard notched a career-best four assists for the Oilers, who snapped a seven-game skid in series openers. Stuart Skinner made 33 saves.

Adrian Kempe logged a goal and an assist and Mikey Anderson, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Trevor Moore also scored for the Kings. Cam Talbot stopped 38 shots.

Golden Knights 4, Stars 3

Logan Thompson made 27 saves in his NHL playoff debut as Vegas began its Stanley Cup title defence with a victory at Dallas in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round series.

Brayden McNabb, Mark Stone, Jonathan Marchessault and Tomas Hertl scored and Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin each added two assists for the Golden Knights, who had never won Game 1 of a playoff series when playing on the road.

Mason Marchment, Jamie Benn and Jason Robertson had the goals for the Stars, who are the No. 1 seed in the West. Jake Oettinger finished with 11 saves and had an assist.

