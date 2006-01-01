Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Hockey
  3. NHL
  4. NHL fines Canadiens defender Arber Xhekaj for unsportsmanlike conduct

NHL fines Canadiens defender Arber Xhekaj for unsportsmanlike conduct

Montreal Canadiens defender Arber Xhekaj
Montreal Canadiens defender Arber XhekajDan Hamilton - Imagn Images
The NHL fined Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj (23) the maximum amount, $3,385.42, for unsportsmanlike conduct against Toronto Maple Leafs forward Cedric Pare (25), the league's department of player safety announced Sunday.

The fine, the most allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, followed Xhekaj's actions in the first period of Toronto's 2-1 pre-season victory over host Montreal on Saturday.

He was assessed a minor penalty and a 10-minute misconduct for instigating, a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct.

The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Xhekaj has eight goals, 15 assists and 182 penalty minutes in 95 career games with Montreal the past two seasons since signing as an undrafted free agent.

He recorded 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and a team-high 81 penalty minutes in 44 games last season. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Xhekaj ranked second on the club in rating (plus-6) and fourth in hits (125).

In July, the restricted free agent signed a two-year, $2.6 million contract with the Canadiens.

Mentions
HockeyNHLArber XhekajCedric PareMontreal CanadiensToronto Maple LeafsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
MLB roundup: Yanks fall to Pirates but still take AL's number one seed
MLB roundup: Tigers clinch wild card as White Sox set new loss record
Chicago White Sox break MLB record for most defeats in a season
Show more
Hockey
Ice hockey legend Jagr to finally hang up his skates after the season
Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl signs eight-year extension worth record $112million
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau tragically dies aged 31
Petr Cech 'looking forward' to Belfast hockey return for warm-up matches
Oilers hire ex-Blackhawks executive Bowman as new general manager
Seattle Kraken hire NHL's first-ever female assistant coach
Steven Stamkos signs for Predators after 16 years at Tampa Bay Lightning
Montreal Canadiens sign forward Juraj Slafkovsky to $60.8M contract extension
Jeremy Roenick and Pavel Datsyuk headline Hockey Hall of Fame class
Most Read
Football Tracker: Militao puts Real ahead against Atletico, Strasbourg beat Marseille
Jannik Sinner 'surprised' as doping case reignites with WADA appeal
LaLiga calls for arrests after Vinicius targeted in hate campaign
Tottenham waltz past woeful Manchester United as Fernandes sees red in horror display

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings