Jaromir Jagr is recognised as one of the greatest players in NHL history but he has so far refused to be consigned to the history books. At the age of 52, he is still active in his home country, playing for Kladno in the Czech Extraliga.

Jagr, who is best known for his time with the Pittsburg Penguins, Washington Capitals and New York Rangers, is the owner of his current club, but now it seems that his future role will be just that.

This is according to The Athletic, which also refers to a recent Instagram update from Jagr in which he refers to his current season as "his last season" and a phone conversation they claim to have had with the Czech megastar.

Jagr left his last NHL club, the Calgary Flames, at the end of the 2017/18 season to return to the Czech Republic, and since then he has continued to extend his career in Kladno.

He has won the Stanley Cup twice and his statistics are among the best ever in ice hockey. He is second in points (1,921), fourth in goals (766) and games (1,733) and fifth in assists (1,155).

He has also won the World Cup twice and won gold at the Olympics once.

It has previously been mentioned as a possibility that Jagr could join the board of the Penguins, who retired his iconic jersey number 68 back in February.

The only reason he's not yet in the Hall of Fame is that he's still playing professionally. But that status looks set to change soon.