  4. Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau tragically dies aged 31

Gaudreau was reportedly hit by a drunk driver
Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau (31) has died tragically on Thursday night. The news was announced on the social network X by the franchise itself. According to initial reports, the American was hit by a drunk driver while riding his bike. His brother Matthew (29) died together with him.

Gaudreau entered the NHL in the 2013/14 season as a Calgary player and became a league star the very next season in Flames colours. He scored 115 points in 2021/22 and became the second most productive player in the league. The following year, he signed a seven-year, $68.25 million contract.

He played in five World Championships, including the most recent one in the Czech Republic, where he collected 11 points (3+8) in eight games for Team USA.

HockeyNHLJohnny GaudreauColumbus Blue JacketsAmerican Sports
