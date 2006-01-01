Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. MLB roundup: Cubs rally behind Christian Bethancourt's 7 RBIs to down Pirates

MLB roundup: Cubs rally behind Christian Bethancourt's 7 RBIs to down Pirates

Bethancourt finished with seven RBIs - six coming in the final three innings
Bethancourt finished with seven RBIs - six coming in the final three inningsCharles LeClaire / USA TODAY Sports
Christian Bethancourt (32) capped a career day with a go-ahead two-run single in the top of the ninth, lifting the Chicago Cubs to an improbable 14-10 win over the host Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Bethancourt finished with seven RBIs, six coming in the final three innings. He had three hits and scored three runs.

Pittsburgh held a commanding 10-3 advantage after six innings, but Bethancourt then took over. He clubbed a two-run homer in the seventh and drove in two more runs with a double an inning later, pulling Chicago within 10-7.

Ian Happ added an RBI single in the eighth. The Cubs then proceeded to load the bases with one out in the ninth against Pittsburgh closer David Bednar (3-7) and wound up scoring six runs.

Bryan Reynolds, Connor Joe and Rowdy Tellez each collected three hits as the Pirates got swept in the three-game series. Reynolds and Joe both homered.

Dodgers 6, Orioles 4

Shohei Ohtani hit a home run on his bobblehead night and Teoscar Hernandez also went deep as Los Angeles earned a victory over visiting Baltimore.

Ohtani added two stolen bases and three runs. Los Angeles reliever Anthony Banda (2-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the win. Michael Kopech pitched a perfect ninth for his 12th save. Walker Buehler gave up four runs (two earned) in 4 2/3 innings.

Ramon Urias stayed hot for the Orioles with two hits, including a two-run double. Orioles starter Corbin Burnes (12-7) allowed six runs (one earned) in five innings due to three errors by his teammates.

Mariners 6, Rays 2

Victor Robles and Julio Rodriguez hit two-run homers in the fifth inning as Seattle defeated visiting Tampa Bay.

Randy Arozarena added a solo shot in the eighth against his former team as the Mariners improved to 4-2 under new manager Dan Wilson and remained 3 1/2 games behind division-leading Houston in the American League West.

Josh Lowe homered for the Rays, who dropped two of the three games in the series.

Guardians 7, Royals 5

After trailing for a majority of the game, Cleveland strung together a four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning and eventually defeated visiting Kansas City.

The Guardians avoided getting swept by the Royals after dropping the first three contests of the four-game series. They regained sole possession of first place in a tightly contested American League Central Division.

Jhonkensy Noel's run-scoring single put Cleveland ahead to stay.

Kansas City's Vinnie Pasquantino went 4-for-5 and hit his 19th home run of the year. Bobby Witt Jr. (28th) and Michael Massey (11th) also homered for the Royals. Maikel Garcia and Adam Frazier each had a RBI.

Catch up on all the results here.

Mentions
BaseballMLBLos Angeles DodgersBaltimore OriolesPittsburgh PiratesChicago CubsSeattle MarinersTampa Bay RaysCleveland GuardiansKansas City RoyalsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
MLB roundup: Royals pull even with Guardians in AL Central, Orioles edge Dodgers
MLB roundup: Jansen plays for Red Sox & Blue Jays in same game, Cubs & Yankees win
MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani hits dramatic walk-off slam for 40-40 mark
Show more
Baseball
MLB roundup: Aaron Judge belts two more homers as Yankees rout Rockies
MLB roundup: Bowden Francis flirts with no-no as Jays beat Angels
MLB roundup: Aaron Judge hits 48th HR as Yankees blank Guardians
MLB roundup: Cardinals' slam in 10th inning stuns Brewers
MLB roundup: Guardians outlast the Yankees in 12 innings
MLB roundup: Adrian Del Castillo leads D-backs to victory over Marlins
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Kepa moves to Bournemouth on loan, Salzburg near Bajcetic deal
Bigger, better? Draw marks start of Champions League's new era
Three headline matches to watch on Wednesday at the US Open
Darwin Nunez gets five-game international ban as Uruguay players punished

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings