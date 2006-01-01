MLB roundup: Cubs rally behind Christian Bethancourt's 7 RBIs to down Pirates

Bethancourt finished with seven RBIs - six coming in the final three innings

Christian Bethancourt (32) capped a career day with a go-ahead two-run single in the top of the ninth, lifting the Chicago Cubs to an improbable 14-10 win over the host Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Bethancourt finished with seven RBIs, six coming in the final three innings. He had three hits and scored three runs.

Pittsburgh held a commanding 10-3 advantage after six innings, but Bethancourt then took over. He clubbed a two-run homer in the seventh and drove in two more runs with a double an inning later, pulling Chicago within 10-7.

Ian Happ added an RBI single in the eighth. The Cubs then proceeded to load the bases with one out in the ninth against Pittsburgh closer David Bednar (3-7) and wound up scoring six runs.

Bryan Reynolds, Connor Joe and Rowdy Tellez each collected three hits as the Pirates got swept in the three-game series. Reynolds and Joe both homered.

Shohei Ohtani hit a home run on his bobblehead night and Teoscar Hernandez also went deep as Los Angeles earned a victory over visiting Baltimore.

Ohtani added two stolen bases and three runs. Los Angeles reliever Anthony Banda (2-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the win. Michael Kopech pitched a perfect ninth for his 12th save. Walker Buehler gave up four runs (two earned) in 4 2/3 innings.

Ramon Urias stayed hot for the Orioles with two hits, including a two-run double. Orioles starter Corbin Burnes (12-7) allowed six runs (one earned) in five innings due to three errors by his teammates.

Victor Robles and Julio Rodriguez hit two-run homers in the fifth inning as Seattle defeated visiting Tampa Bay.

Randy Arozarena added a solo shot in the eighth against his former team as the Mariners improved to 4-2 under new manager Dan Wilson and remained 3 1/2 games behind division-leading Houston in the American League West.

Josh Lowe homered for the Rays, who dropped two of the three games in the series.

After trailing for a majority of the game, Cleveland strung together a four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning and eventually defeated visiting Kansas City.

The Guardians avoided getting swept by the Royals after dropping the first three contests of the four-game series. They regained sole possession of first place in a tightly contested American League Central Division.

Jhonkensy Noel's run-scoring single put Cleveland ahead to stay.

Kansas City's Vinnie Pasquantino went 4-for-5 and hit his 19th home run of the year. Bobby Witt Jr. (28th) and Michael Massey (11th) also homered for the Royals. Maikel Garcia and Adam Frazier each had a RBI.