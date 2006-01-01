MLB roundup: Royals pull even with Guardians in AL Central, Orioles edge Dodgers

Paul DeJong (31) hit a two-run homer as the surging Kansas City Royals won their third straight over host Cleveland, prevailing 6-1 on Tuesday to move into a first-place tie with the Guardians atop the American League Central.

Four Kansas City relievers retired the final 15 Cleveland hitters in order. James McArthur (5-5) got credit for the win.

The Guardians got their lone run in the fourth. Carlos Hernandez issued a two-out walk to David Fry, who went to second on Daniel Schneemann's base hit and scored via Lane Thomas' seeing-eye single.

Royals starter Michael Lorenzen departed in the second inning with a left hamstring strain apparently sustained while covering first base on a ground ball. He had been 2-0 with a 1.99 ERA in four starts since being acquired from the Texas Rangers.

Ramon Urias hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the fifth inning and Baltimore opened a three-game series between two of the top teams in the major leagues with a win in Los Angeles.

Ryan O'Hearn also hit a home run for the Orioles, who are 19-18 since the All-Star break and pulled within a game of the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East.

Shohei Ohtani had two hits and a run for the Dodgers, while Miguel Rojas and Teoscar Hernandez each drove in a run. In his fifth start since joining Los Angeles at the trade deadline, right-hander Jack Flaherty (10-6) gave up three runs on six hits over six innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Sean Manaea matched his season high of 11 strikeouts while tossing 6 2/3 solid innings to help New York beat Arizona in Phoenix.

Pete Alonso homered, Jeff McNeil had two RBIs and Brandon Nimmo had three hits as New York won for the seventh time in 11 games. The Mets are three games behind the Atlanta Braves for the National League's final wild-card spot. Manaea (10-5) served up two homers in the seventh inning after allowing just one hit over the first six innings. Overall, he gave up three runs and four hits while issuing no walks.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a solo homer and Corbin Carroll had a two-run shot for the Diamondbacks, who lost for just the seventh time in their past 31 games.

The Diamondbacks are in a virtual tie for the top wild-card spot in the NL with the San Diego Padres. Brandon Pfaadt (8-7) was charged with eight runs (six earned) and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Jose Siri hit a go-ahead two-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning as Tampa Bay won in Seattle.

Yandy Diaz added a solo shot in the eighth for the Rays, who won for just the second time in their past six games. Rays reliever Edwin Uceta (2-0) got the victory and Manuel Rodriguez worked the ninth for his second save.

The Mariners lost for the second time in five games under new manager Dan Wilson and remained 3 1/2 games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West. Mariners reliever JT Chargois (2-1) took the loss after Logan Gilbert struck out a season-high 10 in six shutout innings. Gilbert gave up four hits without walking a batter.