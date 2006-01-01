Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani hits dramatic walk-off slam for 40-40 mark

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani hits dramatic walk-off slam for 40-40 mark

Shohei Ohtani (centre) is congratulated after hitting a grand slam walk off home run for his 40th of the season
Shohei Ohtani (centre) is congratulated after hitting a grand slam walk off home run for his 40th of the seasonJayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Shohei Ohtani (30) delivered Major League Baseball's sixth 40-40 season in dramatic fashion with a walk-off grand slam to rally the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-3 victory against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

After stealing his 40th base in the fourth inning, Ohtani went deep against Rays left-hander Colin Poche for his 40th homer. He joined Jose Canseco, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Alfonso Soriano and Ronald Acuna Jr. in the 40-40 club.

Enrique Hernandez hit a game-tying home run in the fifth inning, and right-hander Bobby Miller had nine strikeouts and no walks over six innings as the Dodgers extended their winning streak to five games. Michael Kopech (4-8) pitched a scoreless top of the ninth for the win.

Junior Caminero hit his first home run of the season and Christopher Morel also went deep as the Rays lost their second consecutive game and fell to 2-3 to open a 10-game West Coast road trip. Manuel Rodriguez (2-3) took the loss.

Yankees 3, Rockies 0

Aaron Judge blasted his major league-leading 49th home run, connecting for the fourth straight game as host New York beat Colorado.

Judge reached 49 homers in New York's 129th game. When he broke Roger Maris' single-season AL record by hitting 62 in 2022, he had 50 through the Yankees' first 129 contests.

The Rockies lost their third straight and dropped to 18-49 on the road. At 47-82, Colorado clinched its sixth straight losing season since its last playoff appearance in 2018.

Mariners 6, Giants 5 (10 innings)

Rookie Leo Rivas lined a run-scoring single to center field with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning as Seattle rallied for a victory against visiting San Francisco in Dan Wilson's managerial debut.

Luke Raley homered and drove in the tying run in the eighth for the Mariners, who won for just the second time in their past 10 games. Wilson took over after Scott Servais was fired Thursday.

Mariners reliever Collin Snider (3-2) got the win over Erik Miller (3-5). LaMonte Wade Jr., Michael Conforto and Heliot Ramos homered for the Giants.

Orioles 7, Astros 5

Anthony Santander drilled an eighth-inning grand slam to give Baltimore a comeback victory against visiting Houston.

The first three Orioles batters in the inning reached base before Santander's team-leading 38th home run of the season gave Baltimore its third victory in the past eight games. Colton Cowser homered earlier for the Orioles, who tacked on an eighth-inning insurance run on Ramon Urias' RBI triple.

Jose Altuve hit a two-run home run and Jeremy Pena smacked a solo shot for the Astros, who lost for the fourth time in their past 16 games.

Catch up on all the results here.

Mentions
BaseballMLBLos Angeles DodgersTampa Bay RaysSeattle MarinersSan Francisco GiantsBaltimore OriolesHouston AstrosNew York YankeesColorado RockiesAmerican Sports
Related Articles
MLB roundup: Braves edge past Giants in 10 innings with 1-0 win
MLB roundup: Mitch Haniger and M's post walk-off win over Tigers
MLB roundup: Kyle Schwarber's three homers lift Phillies past Dodgers
Show more
Baseball
MLB roundup: Aaron Judge hits 48th HR as Yankees blank Guardians
MLB roundup: Cardinals' slam in 10th inning stuns Brewers
MLB roundup: Guardians outlast the Yankees in 12 innings
MLB roundup: Adrian Del Castillo leads D-backs to victory over Marlins
MLB roundup: Rays recover for 12th-inning victory, Tigers edge Yankees
MLB roundup: Cristopher Sanchez's two-hitter lifts Phillies past Nats
MLB roundup: The Red Sox battle past the Orioles in 12-10 slugfest
MLB roundup: Phillies rookie Weston Wilson hits for cycle against Nationals
MLB roundup: Aaron Judge's 300th homer boosts Yanks to win over White Sox
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Napoli pushing for McTominay, Brighton closing in on O'Riley
Jannik Sinner fires trainer, physio amid doping furore
Football Tracker: Brighton host Man United as blockbuster Saturday gets underway
Editors' Picks: Leverkusen begin title defence as Formula 1 returns with Dutch GP

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings