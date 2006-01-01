MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani hits dramatic walk-off slam for 40-40 mark

Shohei Ohtani (centre) is congratulated after hitting a grand slam walk off home run for his 40th of the season

Shohei Ohtani (30) delivered Major League Baseball's sixth 40-40 season in dramatic fashion with a walk-off grand slam to rally the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-3 victory against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

After stealing his 40th base in the fourth inning, Ohtani went deep against Rays left-hander Colin Poche for his 40th homer. He joined Jose Canseco, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Alfonso Soriano and Ronald Acuna Jr. in the 40-40 club.

Enrique Hernandez hit a game-tying home run in the fifth inning, and right-hander Bobby Miller had nine strikeouts and no walks over six innings as the Dodgers extended their winning streak to five games. Michael Kopech (4-8) pitched a scoreless top of the ninth for the win.

Junior Caminero hit his first home run of the season and Christopher Morel also went deep as the Rays lost their second consecutive game and fell to 2-3 to open a 10-game West Coast road trip. Manuel Rodriguez (2-3) took the loss.

Aaron Judge blasted his major league-leading 49th home run, connecting for the fourth straight game as host New York beat Colorado.

Judge reached 49 homers in New York's 129th game. When he broke Roger Maris' single-season AL record by hitting 62 in 2022, he had 50 through the Yankees' first 129 contests.

The Rockies lost their third straight and dropped to 18-49 on the road. At 47-82, Colorado clinched its sixth straight losing season since its last playoff appearance in 2018.

Rookie Leo Rivas lined a run-scoring single to center field with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning as Seattle rallied for a victory against visiting San Francisco in Dan Wilson's managerial debut.

Luke Raley homered and drove in the tying run in the eighth for the Mariners, who won for just the second time in their past 10 games. Wilson took over after Scott Servais was fired Thursday.

Mariners reliever Collin Snider (3-2) got the win over Erik Miller (3-5). LaMonte Wade Jr., Michael Conforto and Heliot Ramos homered for the Giants.

Anthony Santander drilled an eighth-inning grand slam to give Baltimore a comeback victory against visiting Houston.

The first three Orioles batters in the inning reached base before Santander's team-leading 38th home run of the season gave Baltimore its third victory in the past eight games. Colton Cowser homered earlier for the Orioles, who tacked on an eighth-inning insurance run on Ramon Urias' RBI triple.

Jose Altuve hit a two-run home run and Jeremy Pena smacked a solo shot for the Astros, who lost for the fourth time in their past 16 games.