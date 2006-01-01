MLB roundup: Mitch Haniger and M's post walk-off win over Tigers

Mitch Haniger lined a three-run double to right field with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Seattle Mariners a 4-3 victory against the visiting Detroit Tigers on Thursday night.

The Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak and moved into a first-place tie with the idle Houston Astros in the American League West. It was Haniger's eighth career walk-off with the Mariners, breaking a tie with Jim Presley for the franchise record.

JT Chargois (2-0) got credit for the win after pitching a scoreless top of the ninth. Seattle's Luke Raley had a homer among his two hits.

Detroit's Parker Meadows had his fourth consecutive two-hit game since returning from the injured list. Will Vest (2-4) took the loss.

Jo Adell hit a two-out, bases-clearing double to highlight a six-run fifth inning as Los Angeles won in New York -- the Angels' fourth win in six games.

Los Angeles starter Tyler Anderson (9-10) allowed one run on three hits in six solid innings to earn his first win since July 6. Nolan Schanuel hit his third career leadoff homer and added a tiebreaking single off New York's Nestor Cortes (5-10) before the Angels pulled away in the fifth.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Oswaldo Cabrera homered for the Yankees, who are 8-3 after dropping 23 of 33 from June 15 to July 26. The Yankees lost Anthony Volpe due to left foot pain after the shortstop fouled a pitch off his foot.

Trea Turner hit a tiebreaking two-run single and J.T. Realmuto homered to lead Philadelphia over Arizona in Phoenix.

Bryce Harper had three hits and an intentional walk as Philadelphia won for the fourth time in its last five games. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber, Edmundo Sosa and Weston Wilson added two hits apiece. Kolby Allard (1-0) gave up one run and six hits over five innings.

Jake McCarthy and Eugenio Suarez homered for the Diamondbacks, who had a four-game winning streak end. McCarthy had three hits and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Geraldo Perdomo had two apiece. Jordan Montgomery (7-6) was charged with four runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a homer, a double and a triple and drove in four runs as host Toronto held off Baltimore to win the decisive game of a three-game series.

Guerrero extended his hitting streak to 20 games. Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman (10-8) held Baltimore to two runs and three hits in eight innings. The Orioles rallied with four runs in the ninth off Zach Pop and Chad Green, but Green got the final three outs for his 10th save.

Colton Cowser hit a two-run home run and had four RBIs for the Orioles, who dropped to 3-4 on their 10-game road trip. Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer (4-9) allowed five runs and four hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Pete Alonso homered twice and singled, Mark Vientos also went deep and New York beat Colorado in Denver.

Francisco Lindor and Tyrone Taylor finished with two hits apiece for New York to back a solid start by David Peterson (6-1). The Colorado native permitted one run in five innings.

Ezequiel Tovar and Brendan Rodgers had two hits each for the Rockies, who dropped a home series for the first time since June. They didn't have an extra-base hit against four Mets pitchers and struck out 10 times.

