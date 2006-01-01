MLB roundup: Gerrit Cole and Yankees shut down fellow front-runners Orioles

The Yankees won for only the sixth time in their last 21 games
The Yankees won for only the sixth time in their last 21 gamesAFP
New York starter Gerrit Cole (33) kept the Baltimore Orioles in check over six innings and Aaron Judge (32) finally homered again as the visiting Yankees won 4-1 in a match-up of American League East front-runners on Friday night.

Judge's majors-leading 33rd home run was his first long ball in nine games. Cole (2-1) allowed one run on five hits to beat Cade Povich (1-4), who surrendered three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

There was tension with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, when Orioles manager Brandon Hyde became enraged after Yankees reliever Clay Holmes hit Heston Kjerstad in the head with a pitch. The dugouts emptied and there was some pushing and shoving. Hyde was ejected, and Holmes got a grounder and a strikeout to complete his 21st save.

The Yankees won for only the sixth time in their last 21 games, but it was enough to pull them within a game of first-place Baltimore.

Check out the game summary here.

Rays 2, Guardians 0

Taj Bradley scattered five hits over seven innings to lead Tampa Bay past Cleveland to open a three-game series in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Bradley (4-4) walked two and struck out eight, including All-Star David Fry, who was pinch-hitting with two outs and a runner at second to end the seventh. Colin Poche fanned a pair in the eighth, while Jason Adam struck out the side in the ninth to pick up his fourth save and lower his ERA to 1.71.

Yandy Diaz went 3-for-5 with an RBI, Alex Jackson doubled twice and scored two runs, and Josh Lowe also had two hits for Tampa Bay, which won for the third time in its last four games. Carlos Carrasco (3-7) allowed two runs (one earned) over five innings for the Guardians. He surrendered six hits, walked one and struck out three.

Angels 6, Mariners 5 (10 innings)

Willie Calhoun hit a walk-off two-run shot in the bottom of the 10th inning to cap a two-homer performance, lifting Los Angeles over Seattle in Anaheim, Calif.

After the Mariners' Mitch Garver hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th, Calhoun sent the second pitch of the home half of the inning over the right-center-field wall to pin the loss on Austin Voth (2-3).

Hans Crouse (2-0) got the win, while Brandon Drury and Mickey Moniak had two hits apiece for the Angels. Julio Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer for the Mariners.

Diamondbacks 5, Blue Jays 4

Geraldo Perdomo hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning as Arizona rallied to beat Toronto in Phoenix.

Alek Thomas delivered a tying two-run single in the eighth for the Diamondbacks, who won for the ninth time in 13 games. Justin Martinez (4-1) worked a perfect inning for the win.

George Springer had two hits, but the Blue Jays fell to 4-3 on their nine-game western road swing. Chad Green (2-2) took the loss.

Catch up on all the results here.

