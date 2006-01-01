MLB roundup: Guardians top O's to claim their seventh straight win

Jose Ramirez smacked a three-run home run to fuel an early offensive outburst and the Cleveland Guardians held on to win their seventh game in a row, edging the Baltimore Orioles 10-8 on Tuesday night.

Gunnar Henderson blasted his 25th homer of the season for the first of the Orioles' four long balls, but Baltimore's losing streak reached five games.

Ramirez has 21 home runs this year and has gone deep in back-to-back games.

With their team trailing 8-4, Baltimore's James McCann and Colton Cowser smashed back-to-back home runs to lead off the bottom of the fourth. Jordan Westburg had four hits and Ryan Mountcastle had three for the Orioles, who also got a homer from Anthony Santander in the eighth.

Ketel Marte hit a two-run homer and later recorded a tiebreaking RBI single as Arizona beat Minnesota in Phoenix.

Corbin Carroll had two singles while Eugenio Suarez and Tucker Barnhart had run-scoring hits for Arizona, who won for the ninth time in their past 14 games. Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt allowed four runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings.

Ryan Jeffers hit a three-run homer and Byron Buxton had a solo blast for Minnesota, who lost for just the fifth time in their past 15 contests. Buxton had three of the Twins' six hits. Kevin Ginkel (6-1) retired both batters he faced in the seventh, Ryan Thompson worked a perfect eighth and Paul Sewald pitched the ninth for his 10th save of the season. Minnesota starter Joe Ryan gave up four runs and six hits over six innings.

Bryan Reynolds continued his torrid offensive performance with a tape-measure two-run homer as visiting Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati.

Reynolds finished 2-for-5, extending the longest active hitting streak in the majors to 22 games. It's the longest streak for a Pirate since Jason Kendall had a 23-game streak in 2003. Nick Gonzales added three hits in support of Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller (9-4), who was charged with four runs - three earned - on six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out six as the Pirates ended a two-game skid.

Jonathan India doubled twice, walked twice and scored three times for the Reds, who lost for the third time in four games. Pittsburgh handed Reds starter Hunter Greene his first loss since April 22. Greene (5-3) was tagged for six runs on seven hits in four innings. He fanned five and walked two.

Mark Vientos hit two of the New York Mets' four homers as the hosts beat the New York Yankees in the opener of a two-game Subway Series.

Harrison Bader and Brandon Nimmo also hit homers for the Mets, who lead the majors with a 14-6 record this month. Reliever Dedniel Nunez (1-0) earned his first major league win after allowing an unearned run over 2 2/3 innings.

Aaron Judge hit an eighth-inning grand slam and finished with five RBIs for the Yankees, who have lost eight of 11. Juan Soto also homered, while Gerrit Cole (0-1) served up four homers and yielded six runs in four innings.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two doubles and four RBIs while George Springer homered to help visiting Toronto past Boston.

The Blue Jays scored all nine runs over the third and fourth innings, highlighted by an initial seven-run scoring frame that erased an early 2-0 Red Sox lead. Kevin Kiermaier also posted a three-hit game, scoring two runs and driving in another for Toronto. The support was more than enough for starter Kevin Gausman (6-6), whose six innings of work included five strikeouts and helped Toronto snap a seven-game skid.

Rafael Devers (2-for-4) and Tyler O'Neill each homered for the Red Sox, who were held to five hits while losing for just the second time in the past 10 games. Brayan Bello (7-5) was roughed up for seven runs on five hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings. Josh Winckowski covered all but two outs the rest of the way, striking out a career-high eight over six innings of relief.

