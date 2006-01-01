MLB roundup: Red Sox send White Sox to record 14th straight loss

Boston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela hits a two-run single against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field

Ceddanne Rafaela had four hits and drove in four runs Thursday as the visiting Boston Red Sox handed the Chicago White Sox their 14th consecutive defeat, 14-2.

The 14 straight losses represent a White Sox franchise record within a single season.

Tanner Houck (6-5) limited them to two runs on three hits and no walks in seven innings. He struck out nine.

Jarren Duran, Enmanuel Valdez and Jamie Westbrook each homered for Boston, who collected a season-high 24 hits. Duran, who had four hits in the victory, led off the game with a homer against Jake Woodford (0-2).

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run home run, Yusei Kikuchi pitched six strong innings and Toronto held on to defeat Baltimore and complete a 4-3 homestand.

Ernie Clement tallied two RBIs, Justin Turner collected two hits and Daulton Varsho scored twice for the Blue Jays, who won the final two games of the teams' four-game series. Kikuchi (3-5) allowed one run, four hits and one walk in six innings.

Orioles left-hander Cade Povich (0-1) made his major league debut and surrendered six runs, five hits and four walks while striking out two in 5 1/3 innings. Adley Rutschman hit two home runs for Baltimore, and Ryan O'Hearn added a two-run, pinch-hit homer.

Trent Grisham made a rare start and drove in three runs as the Yankees extended their winning streak to a season-best eight games by beating Minnesota.

The Yankees swept the three-game set, but they lifted Juan Soto due to left forearm discomfort following a 56-minute rain delay between the fifth and sixth innings. Gleyber Torres hit a tiebreaking two-run double in a three-run third. Marcus Stroman allowed five runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Carlos Correa homered in the first off Stroman, and Christian Vazquez hit a tying homer in the third. Minnesota starter Pablo Lopez (5-6) was tagged for seven runs on four hits and a career-worst six walks in four innings.

Kyle Isbel delivered a two-out, tiebreaking single in the eighth, and five Kansas City relievers held hosts Cleveland without a hit over 5 1/3 innings.

Relievers Will Smith, Angel Zerpa, Sam Long (1-1), John Schreiber and James McArthur (12th save) stymied the AL Central-leading Guardians to split the abbreviated two-game series. Vinnie Pasquantino and Hunter Renfroe each had two hits with an RBI as the Royals won for the third time in 10 games.

Jose Ramirez homered for Cleveland, who went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and couldn't take advantage of Kansas City stranding 11 men.

Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts each belted a three-run home run to power the Dodgers to a victory over Pittsburgh, salvaging the finale of a three-game series.

Teoscar Hernandez also went deep and Miguel Rojas drove in a pair of runs to highlight their respective three-hit performances. Reliever Michael Grove (3-2) picked up the win after allowing one hit and striking out three over two scoreless innings.

Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz launched a three-run homer into the Allegheny River in the eighth inning to trim the Dodgers' lead to 11-7. Alex Vesia, however, struck out the side in the ninth inning to end the game. Nick Gonzales blasted a two-run homer and Ke'Bryan Hayes had three hits for the Pirates.

