MLB roundup: Brewers win thanks to Joey Ortiz's hit in the 11th

Milwaukee Brewers third base Joey Ortiz drives in the winning run against the New York Yankees in the eleventh inning

Joey Ortiz delivered a walk-off single with one out in the 11th inning, giving the Milwaukee Brewers a 7-6 victory over the visiting New York Yankees on Friday in the opener of a three-game series.

Pinch runner Owen Miller advanced to third on Brice Turang's leadoff flyout to open the 11th against Michael Tonkin (1-3), who was claimed on waivers by the Yankees from the Mets on Thursday. Ortiz then lined the game-winner to left.

The Yankees failed to score in the top of the 11th when pinch runner Jahmai Jones was thrown out trying to come home from third on a one-out comebacker to the mound.

Giancarlo Stanton put the Yankees ahead 6-5 by leading off the 10th with a pinch-hit RBI double. The Brewers tied it in the bottom half when William Contreras advanced to third on a passed ball and Willy Adames followed with an RBI single.

Patrick Bailey crushed a walk-off, three-run homer with no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, producing the only scoring of San Francisco's victory over Pittsburgh.

After Camilo Doval (2-0) had pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the inning, Pirates closer David Bednar (1-2) walked Michael Conforto and served up a single to Matt Chapman to start off the bottom of the inning. Giants starter Kyle Harrison shut out Pittsburgh on five hits over the first six innings.

The Pirates threatened in the top of the ninth against Doval, loading the bases on singles by Oneil Cruz and Michael Taylor and a one-out walk by Andrew McCutchen. Doval turned a comebacker from Bryan Reynolds into a 1-2-3 double play to preserve the tie. Pirates starter Quinn Priester allowed just three singles in his six shutout innings.

Brent Rooker hit an RBI double to drive in the go-ahead run in extra innings as visiting Oakland rallied past Baltimore in 10 innings to open a three-game series.

Rooker finished 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Shea Langeliers hit a home run and Lawrence Butler added a double for Oakland. Mason Miller pitched a perfect 10th inning and struck out Gunnar Henderson with the tying run on third to secure his seventh save of the season and the Athletics' second straight win.

Ryan O'Hearn had two singles and an RBI, and Cedric Mullins hit his sixth home run of the season for the Orioles, who led 2-1 entering the ninth inning.

Michael Busch went 3-for-4 while rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong recorded his second straight multi-RBI game to help visiting Chicago beat Boston.

Cubs rookie Shota Imanaga (4-0) struck out seven and allowed just one run in six 1/3 innings. Crow-Armstrong, Christopher Morel and Dansby Swanson had two hits apiece in Chicago's fourth straight win.

Tyler O'Neill went 2-for-4 and drove in the Red Sox's lone run with a fourth-inning homer. Kutter Crawford (1-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on 10 hits in six innings.

Max Muncy hit a three-run home run, right-hander Gavin Stone pitched seven strong innings and visiting Los Angeles defeated Toronto.

Shohei Ohtani and Will Smith added solo homers for the Dodgers, who won the opener of the three-game series to extend their winning streak to five games. Smith had four hits and Muncy had three to lead the Dodgers' 19-hit attack.

Danny Jansen hit a solo home run for the Blue Jays, who have lost four straight.

You can find all of the latest MLB results here