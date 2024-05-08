MLB roundup: Cubs top Padres on Michael Busch's walk-off HR, Brewers edge Royals

Chicago Cubs inflicted a second defeat in three games on the San Diego Padres

Michael Busch (26) homered to lead off the ninth inning, lifting the host Chicago Cubs to a walk-off, 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Cubs' Busch deposited a first-pitch fastball from Enyel De Los Santos (1-2) over the wall in right-centre field. The homer was Busch's seventh of the season and first since he went deep in five straight games from April 10-15.

The blast made a winner out of Hector Neris (2-0), who overcame a single and a walk to record a scoreless top of the ninth.

Jurickson Profar belted a two-run homer while Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jose Azocar had two hits apiece, but the Padres fell for the second time in three games. Jake Cronenworth reached on a sixth-inning single to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

Willy Adames slammed a three-run homer in the ninth inning as visiting Milwaukee rallied past Kansas City.

Rhys Hoskins and Joey Ortiz led off the second inning with back-to-back homers off Kansas City starter Seth Lugo. Jared Koenig (3-1) allowed two hits in 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win, and Trevor Megill pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

After the homers, Lugo surrendered only three singles for the rest of his outing. In 6 2/3 innings, he allowed three runs on six hits. Vinnie Pasquantino went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a run for the Royals. Salvador Perez added an RBI double.

Marcus Semien opened the game with a homer and finished 4-for-5 with five RBIs and Texas scored 10 runs in the second inning to beat host Oakland.

Jonah Heim also had four hits and Leody Taveras added three more as the Rangers equaled their season high for runs while collecting a season-best 19 hits. Jose Urena (1-2) was the beneficiary of all the run support and picked up his first win as a Ranger. He worked five innings, allowing two runs (one earned).

Kyle McCann and Seth Brown each hit their third homer of the year for the A's. Oakland starter Ross Stripling (1-6) lasted only 1 2/3 innings, giving up 11 runs (five earned) on 10 hits.

Andy Ibanez clubbed a solo homer and a three-run shot during his 4-for-4 night and Ryan Vilade recorded his first three career RBIs as visiting Detroit beat Cleveland.

Tyler Holton (3-0) and three other fellow Tigers relievers held Cleveland to just three hits over seven scoreless innings.

Josh Naylor clubbed a two-run homer - his ninth long ball of the season - and Jose Ramirez had three hits and two RBIs for the Guardians, who had won three straight. Cleveland starter Logan Allen was charged with seven runs on seven hits and two walks in 2 1/3 innings.