MLB roundup: Padres walk off to halt Dodgers' winning streak

Luis Arraez lined a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night as the San Diego Padres snapped the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers' seven-game winning streak with a 2-1 decision.

Luis Campusano started the inning with his and the team's second hit of the game, a double into the left field corner off Michael Grove (1-2). After Ha-Seong Kim struck out, Arraez laced a first-pitch fastball into centre field and pinch runner Tyler Wade easily beat the throw home. Robert Suarez (2-0) worked a 1-2-3 top of the ninth for the win.

Robert Suarez (2-0) worked a 1-2-3 top of the ninth for the win, San Diego's seventh in nine games. It was only the third loss in 17 games for Los Angeles, who still lead the second-place Padres by five 1/2 games in the National League West.

Neither starter was involved in the decision despite dominating performances. The Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow gave up just one hit and one run in seven innings, walking two and fanning 10 to take over the major league lead in strikeouts with 73. However, the Padres' Michael King outpitched him in his seven scoreless innings, permitting only two hits and three walks while striking out 11.

Highly touted prospect Robert Gasser delivered six scoreless innings in his big league debut to pace hosts Milwaukee to a victory over St. Louis, extending the Cardinals' losing streak to six games.

Gasser (1-0), called up from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day, allowed just a pair of early singles. The 24-year-old left-hander, acquired in the 2022 deadline deal that sent All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, struck out four, walked none and hit one batter in his 79-pitch outing.

The Cardinals scored one run in the seventh off Kevin Herget on a walk and two-out double by Alec Burleson. Lance Lynn (1-1) allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits in 4 2/3 innings while walking two and striking out five.

Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson homered in the third inning for visiting Atlanta, who beat the Mets in the opener of a three-game series.

Charlie Morton (3-0) tossed seven strong innings to earn the victory for the Braves, who have won three straight following a three-game losing streak.

The Mets had their two-game winning streak snapped and fell for the fourth time in six games. Francisco Lindor hit a solo shot and Pete Alonso added an RBI single, but Jose Quintana (1-4) took the loss, allowing all four runs.

Clarke Schmidt fired six 2/3 scoreless innings, Anthony Rizzo drove in both runs and the Yankees earned a shutout victory over Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Fla.

Schmidt (4-1) won for the third time in four starts, while limiting the Rays to five hits and two walks while striking out six in 87 pitches. Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a home run. Giancarlo Stanton, Jose Trevino and Jon Berti also had two hits apiece, while Aaron Judge walked twice and scored a run.

In his season debut for the Rays, Taj Bradley (0-1) was impressive. Using an upper 90s fastball, the right-hander allowed just one run on four hits over six innings with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Ranger Suarez struck out nine in seven scoreless innings, and Nick Castellanos homered in front of his hometown fans as Philadelphia defeated hosts Miami.

Johan Rojas also homered, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Suarez (7-0) continued his impressive start, lowering his ERA to 1.50 as the Phillies - who have the National League's best record -- won for the 12th time in 14 games.

Miami have one of the worst records in the majors, and trail the Phillies by 17 1/2 games in the NL East. Trevor Rogers (0-6) took the loss as the Marlins fell to 0-8 when he starts this season. He is also 1-6 in 10 career starts against Philadelphia.