MLB roundup: Athletics hang 20 runs on Marlins, Padres rout Diamondbacks

Brent Rooker (29) and Brett Harris (25) each belted two home runs while 10 Oakland players registered at least one hit in the Athletics' lopsided 20-4 home win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

Despite a weather delay pushing back first pitch by three hours, Oakland appeared eager to bat against visiting Miami by the time the teams got to play. The A's batted around in a game-changing third inning, where they scored 10 runs on eight hits, including three home runs, to put the game out of reach early and extend their winning streak to six games.

Rooker fueled the surge with two home runs in the third, with his first, a two-run shot, coming off Miami starter Trevor Rogers (0-5). He had a three-run blast later in the inning off reliever Darren McCaughan. Rooker finished with five RBIs.

Harris recorded the first hit of his major league career when he hit a solo home run in the fourth inning. He followed up with another homer in the sixth, a two-run shot. JJ Bleday added a three-run home run off Rogers before the Marlins starter was relieved.

Nick Fortes hit a solo home run in the sixth inning for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz added a couple more runs for Miami with a two-run long ball in the eighth.

Luis Arraez became the first San Diego player to record four hits in his team debut, sparking the rout of Arizona in Phoenix.

Ha-Seong Kim smacked a three-run homer and Jurickson Profar hit a two-run blast, both during an eight-run seventh inning for the Padres, who have outscored the Diamondbacks 20-2 while winning the first two contests of the three-game series.

Kim drove in four runs, Manny Machado knocked in three and Profar had three of San Diego's 18 hits. Arraez scored twice and added an RBI after arriving at the ballpark just over an hour before first pitch after he was traded from the Marlins on Saturday. Arizona plated its run on Gabriel Moreno's two-out single in the ninth.

Max Muncy delivered his first career three-homer game, Shohei Ohtani and Andy Pages also went deep and Los Angeles rolled to a victory over visiting Atlanta.

Tyler Glasnow (6-1) had 10 strikeouts over seven innings as the Dodgers won for the ninth time in their past 11 games. Muncy had four hits while Ohtani and Freddie Freeman each had three.

Austin Riley had an RBI single as the Braves fell to 2-5 over their past seven games. Atlanta starter Bryce Elder (1-1) was roughed up for seven runs on seven hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Anthony Rizzo continued to deliver offensively with a three-run home run to cap a four-run third inning that lifted host New York to a victory over Detroit.

Rizzo finished 2-for-4 and has hit .333 (15-for-45) with five homers and 12 RBIs in his past 12 games dating back to April 23. Clarke Schmidt (3-1) earned the win after allowing three runs on four hits over five innings.

Riley Greene hit a homer leading off the game for the Tigers, who scored twice in the fourth. Detroit starter Casey Mize (1-1) gave up five runs on nine hits over 5 1/3 innings.