MLB roundup: Braves get walk-off win in 10th to sweep series over Marlins

Michael Harris II (23) led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a game-winning RBI double to give the Atlanta Braves a 4-3 victory over the visiting Miami Marlins and a sweep of the three-game series.

Harris smacked an 0-1 fastball from Tanner Scott (0-4) past center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. to plate automatic runner Ronald Acuna Jr. A.J. Minter (4-1) earned the win after pitching a scoreless top of the inning.

The Braves improved to 5-1 against Miami this season and are 3-0 in extra innings.

The Marlins tied the score with two runs in the ninth against Atlanta closer Raisel Iglesias. After the first three batters reached on singles to load the bases, Josh Bell smashed a hard grounder that went off the chest of Matt Olson and caromed into the camera well. The error allowed two runs to score and handed Iglesias his first blown save of the season.

Lars Nootbaar hit a two-run double to propel St. Louis past visiting Arizona.

After defeating the Cardinals 14-1 on Tuesday, the Diamondbacks left seven runners on base, went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and hit into three double plays.

Cardinals starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (2-2) allowed one run on five hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Francisco Lindor belted a pair of two-run home runs and New York salvaged the finale of its three-game series against host San Francisco.

Lindor went 4-for-5 with four RBIs, and Tyrone Taylor finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs. Jeff McNeil contributed a double and a single in the Mets' 10-hit attack.

Wilmer Flores had two hits for the Giants, who had a two-game winning streak end.

Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer in the first inning after nearly striking out and host New York recorded a victory over Oakland.

Judge hit his fourth homer of the season after Oakland starting pitcher Joe Boyle (1-4) was called for a balk. Doyle was called for the balk after throwing a called third strike to Judge, who began walking back to the dugout before returning to finish the at-bat.

After the balk, Judge lined a fastball into the right-field seats to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead. Anthony Rizzo homered for the second straight game and Juan Soto also homered as the Yankees won for the fifth time in seven games.

Oakland's Brent Rooker hit a three-run homer in the sixth that chased New York starter Clarke Schmidt (2-0), who allowed three runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Boyle allowed two runs on three hits in three innings.