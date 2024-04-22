MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani sets HR mark as Dodgers dominate Mets

Shohei Ohtani hits a one-run home run against the New York Mets during the third inning

Shohei Ohtani and Andy Pages hit milestone home runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers finished a rough homestand with a dominating 10-0 victory over the New York Mets on Sunday.

Tyler Glasnow (4-1) was in control with 10 strikeouts over eight innings as the Dodgers won for just the third time on their just-completed nine-game homestand, while losing all three series. Even with the victory, Los Angeles are just 3-7 since April 10.

Ohtani's home run in the third inning gave him the MLB record for players born in Japan with 176, breaking a tie with Hideki Matsui. Pages hit the first home run of his career in his fifth game.

The Mets had seven hits, all singles, as they saw their six-game winning streak come to an end. Before the loss, New York had gone 12-3 after its 0-5 start to the season.

Will Brennan homered and Josh Naylor added a bases-clearing double as Cleveland completed a three-game sweep of visiting Oakland.

Tanner Bibee (2-0) allowed two runs over 5 2/3 innings for the Guardians, who improved to a major-league-best 16-6. Tim Herrin, Nick Sandlin, Cade Smith and Emmanuel Clase combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.

Brent Rooker hit a solo homer as the A's ended their season series against Cleveland by losing for the sixth time in seven meetings.

Colin Rea and three relievers combined on a six-hitter as Milwaukee blanked hosts St. Louis to complete a three-game sweep.

Owen Miller singled home the two runs in the seventh inning for the Brewers, who won their fourth straight game. Rea allowed five hits and three walks while striking out three in five innings. Bryan Hudson (1-0) worked 2 1/3 innings, Elvis Peguero got two outs and Joel Payamps closed out the ninth for this third save.

Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray (2-1) struck out 12 in 6 1/3 innings, but he allowed two runs on five hits and a walk. The Cardinals, who lost their fourth straight game, missed numerous scoring opportunities, going 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranding 10 baserunners.

Winning pitcher Luis Gil struck out a career-high nine over 5 2/3 innings as hosts New York hung on to beat Tampa Bay in the rubber game of a three-game series.

Gil (1-1), making his fourth start after missing last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, allowed an unearned run on two hits while walking three in his first win since 2021. Alex Verdugo laced a tiebreaking two-run single during a four-run fifth inning for the Yankees, who have won six of seven series this season.

Amed Rosario had two hits for the Rays. The series loss was the second for the Rays.

Cole Irvin took a shutout into the seventh inning as Baltimore beat hosts Kansas City to win the season series.

In his longest outing since Sept. 17, 2022, Irvin (1-1) pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out two. Colton Cowser and Jordan Westburg opened the second inning with back-to-back homers to give Baltimore a 2-0 lead.

Royals starter Seth Lugo (3-1) threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on nine hits and a walk. It was his shortest outing of the year and snapped a string of seven consecutive quality starts dating back to Sept. 15, 2023.

You can all of the latest MLB results here