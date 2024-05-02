MLB roundup: Cubs' Shota Imanaga stellar again in win over Mets

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga pitches against the New York Mets during the first inning

Rookie Shota Imanaga had another strong start and Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the fifth inning Wednesday night as the visiting Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets 1-0.

Nico Hoerner had two hits and a stolen base for the Cubs, who have won two of the first three games of the four-game series. Jeff McNeil collected a pair of hits for the Mets, who have lost seven of 10.

Imanaga (5-0) gave up three hits and one walk while striking out seven over seven scoreless innings. The seven innings are a career-high for Imanaga, who lowered his ERA from 0.98 to 0.78.

Imanaga entered the game as the first starting pitcher to begin his career with a 4-0 record or better and an ERA below 1.00 in his first five starts since Dave Ferriss (5-0 with a 0.60 ERA) for the Boston Red Sox in 1945.

Jose Miranda and Willi Castro had three hits apiece and Alex Kirilloff homered as Minnesota defeated hosts Chicago, extending their winning streak to 10 games.

Ryan Jeffers' two-run double punctuated the Twins' four-run ninth. His two RBIs matched Miranda for the team high. Tommy Pham homered, doubled and drove in two runs, and Robbie Grossman doubled twice to keep Chicago afloat before bullpen woes took a toll. The Twins scored six runs in the seventh inning or later.

Twins starter Bailey Ober (3-1) worked six innings, allowing four runs and six hits while striking out three. White Sox reliever Dominic Leone (0-1) took the loss after yielding two runs in two-thirds of an inning with two walks and two strikeouts.

Matt Vierling belted a two-run home run as part of a three-RBI performance and host Detroit defeated St. Louis.

Colt Keith added an RBI double for the Tigers. Kenta Maeda (1-1) gave up one run on four hits in six innings for his first win with Detroit.

Willson Contreras accounted for St. Louis' lone run with a home run. Starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (2-4) gave up three runs and six hits in six innings. The Cardinals have lost three of their past four games.

Willy Adames belted two home runs and drove in four runs and Colin Rea pitched six shutout innings as host Milwaukee defeated Tampa Bay in the final meeting of a three-game series.

Adames, who also homered in Tuesday's win, stayed hot at the plate with a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth inning and a three-run home run in the seventh. The Rays were unable to crack Rea (3-0), as the Brewers' starting pitcher limited them to four hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Tampa Bay have lost five of their past six games. Starter Zach Eflin (1-4) was relieved midway through the sixth inning after Adames had his first home run of the day. Eflin allowed three earned runs on six hits and struck out six batters.

Michael Massey hit a three-run homer, right-hander Seth Lugo allowed two hits over seven innings and visiting Kansas City defeated Toronto.

Danny Jansen hit a solo home run for the Blue Jays in the rubber match of the three-game series. The Royals took the season series between the teams, 5-2.

Toronto right-hander Chris Bassitt (2-5) allowed three runs and four hits in six innings. He also hit a batter but did not allow a hit until Kansas City put together a three-run sixth. Lugo (5-1) allowed one run, walked two and fanned eight.

