MLB roundup: Ceddanne Rafaela and the Red Sox cruise past the Cubs

MLB roundup: Ceddanne Rafaela and the Red Sox cruise past the Cubs
Boston Red Sox shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs
Boston Red Sox shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Chicago CubsReuters
Ceddanne Rafaela went 4-for-4 with seven RBIs while Masataka Yoshida also had four hits and three runs scored as the Boston Red Sox cruised past the Chicago Cubs 17-0 on Saturday.

The Red Sox totalled a season-high 21 hits while scoring six runs in both the fifth and eighth innings. Tyler O'Neill added a 3-for-5 performance including a home run and two RBIs, and Bobby Dalbec drove in three runs and scored two more.

Justin Slaten (2-0) earned the win in relief, pitching 1-2-3 innings in the fifth and sixth.

Boston starter Josh Winckowski stranded two runners to post a first-inning zero and send his offence to the plate. O'Neill, hitting third, staked the Red Sox to a 2-0 lead with a two-run homer over the Green Monster against Chicago's Ben Brown (0-1) to begin the rout.

Yankees 15, Brewers 3

Alex Verdugo drove in four runs and left-hander Carlos Rodon threw six innings as New York routed hosts Milwaukee in the second of a three-game series.

The Yankees posted season highs in both runs and hits (19) in winning for the sixth time in their last 10 games. Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton also homered. Rodon (2-1) allowed just one run, walked one and struck out eight in a 93-pitch effort to get the win.

Rhys Hoskins hit his sixth homer for the Brewers, who lost for just the third time in 10 games. Joe Ross (1-3) needed 99 pitches to get through five innings, giving up eight hits and seven runs (six earned) with three walks and five strikeouts.

White Sox 8, Rays 7 (10 innings)

Andrew Benintendi went 3-for-5 with six RBIs and drilled a game-ending two-run home run in the 10th inning to propel the White Sox to a victory over Tampa Bay.

Benintendi connected against Phil Maton (0-2), who blew the save after the Rays scored a run against Deivi Garcia (1-2) in the top half of the 10th. The White Sox have won consecutive games for the first time this season while securing their first series win.

Eloy Jimenez and Tommy Pham had two hits apiece for Chicago. Richie Palacios and Ben Rortvedt each had three hits for the Rays.

Mariners 3, Diamondbacks 1

George Kirby pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out a career-high 12 batters as Seattle defeated visiting Arizona in an interleague game.

Ty France hit a two-run homer for the American League West-leading Mariners, who won their third game in a row and for the ninth time in their past 11. Kirby (3-2) allowed two hits and one base on balls.

Arizona rookie Slade Cecconi (1-1), starting in place of the injured Merrill Kelly, nearly matched Kirby. The righty went six innings and gave up just one run on three hits, with one walk and a career-high eight strikeouts.

Dodgers 4, Blue Jays 2

Mookie Betts had three hits, one RBI and a stolen base, right-hander Tyler Glasnow struck out nine and visiting Los Angeles defeated Toronto.

The Dodgers have won the first two games of the three-game series. They are 5-0 to open a nine-game road trip and have won six in a row overall. Glasnow (5-1) allowed one run, two hits and three walks in six-plus innings. He left the game with cramps.

The Blue Jays have lost five in a row, including the first two games of a six-game homestand. Toronto left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (2-2) allowed four runs, nine hits and no walks with three strikeouts in six innings.

MLB roundup: Bryce Harper returns in style to lead Phillies past Reds
MLB roundup: Braves get walk-off win in 10th to sweep series over Marlins
MLB roundup: Julio Rodriguez homers as Mariners drop Rangers to move first
MLB roundup: St. Louis Cardinals prevail on Nolan Gorman's walk-off home run
MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani sets HR mark as Dodgers dominate Mets
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani sets home run record for Japan-born players
MLB roundup: Rangers hit three HRs to outslug Tigers, Rays edge past Angels
MLB roundup: Red Sox's Tanner Houck blanks Guardians to end team's losing streak
