MLB roundup: Chris Sale and Braves blank Red Sox, Dodgers extend winning streak

Chris Sale (35) threw six shutout innings and Marcell Ozuna (33) hit two home runs to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 5-0 win over the visiting Boston Red Sox on Wednesday and a sweep of their two-game series.

Sale (5-1) scattered six hits, walked one and struck out a season-high 10 batters against his former team. The Red Sox were 0-for-6 with runners on base and left seven runners on base against Sale, whose scoreless outing was saved in the sixth when left fielder Jarred Kelenic reached over the wall to take away a homer from Garrett Cooper.

Ozuna was 2-for-3 with a walk, scored two runs and hit his 11th and 12th home runs of the season, most in the majors. Ozuna drove in four runs and leads the majors with 38 RBIs. It was Ozuna's second multi-homer game of the season.

Atlanta got two scoreless innings from Dylan Lee. Ray Kerr threw a perfect ninth inning in his Atlanta debut.

Gavin Stone went seven strong innings, Teoscar Hernandez had a home run with three RBIs and Los Angeles extended its winning streak to seven games and completed a 6-0 homestand with a win over Miami.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the sixth inning, Freddie Freeman hit a two-out double and scored on Hernandez's full-count home run to left that just cleared the top of the wall over the outstretched glove of Marlins left fielder Nick Gordon.

Bryan De La Cruz hit a home run among his two hits and Ryan Weathers gave up three runs over six innings as the Marlins went 1-5 on a six-game road trip that also included a stop at Oakland.

Willie Calhoun hit a sacrifice fly to cap a three-run rally in the sixth that lifted Los Angeles over host Pittsburgh.

Los Angeles' bullpen took care of the rest, with Adam Cimber (3-0) striking out the side in the sixth, Matt Moore fanning two in 1 1/3 clean innings, and Luis Garcia getting the last two outs of the eighth.

Luis Ortiz (2-2) took the loss. Oneil Cruz and Connor Joe each had two hits for the Pirates.

Vladimir Guererro Jr. and Kevin Kiermaier each had three hits to lift Toronto past host Philadelphia, which saw its seven-game winning streak come to an end.

Davis Schneider added two hits and an RBI, while Kiermaier drove in two runs, and Guerrero and Bo Bichette hit RBI singles for the Blue Jays.

Nick Castellanos had two hits and Bryson Stott knocked in two runs for the Phillies, who had their 11-game home winning streak snapped.