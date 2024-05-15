MLB roundup: Aaron Nola blanks Mets in dominant wins for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola pitches against the New York Mets during the second inning

Aaron Nola retired the first 15 batters he faced on his way to a dominant four-hitter, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-0 win over the New York Mets on Tuesday.

The Phillies won for the 22nd time in 27 games and became the first team in the majors to reach 30 victories this season. Nola (5-2) struck out eight and walked none en route to his sixth career complete game. Alec Bohm drove in two runs.

Jose Butto (1-3) lost despite allowing only one hit and two runs in five innings for the Mets, who dropped to 1-4 in a stretch of seven straight games against the Atlanta Braves and the Phillies.

The Mets were blanked for the fourth time this season, and Nola threatened to no-hit them after the Braves were one out away from a combined no-hitter on Saturday.

Pinch hitter Victor Caratini delivered a one-out, walk-off single to centre field in the 10th inning, lifting hosts Houston past Oakland.

Caratini hit an 0-2 pitch off Michael Kelly (2-1) to drive in pinch runner Trey Cabbage. Astros closer Josh Hader (2-3) worked two scoreless innings for the win.

Houston's Alex Bregman homered in the fourth inning, and the A's tied the game on Brent Rooker's RBI single in the eighth. Astros starter Ronel Blanco was ejected by third base umpire Laz Diaz before the start of the fourth inning after a foreign substance inspection of his glove.

Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-5 with a home run and the Yankees downed Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Alex Verdugo hit a two-run double for the victors, who won the opener of the three-game series. Anthony Volpe finished 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodon (4-2) allowed one run on six hits in six-plus innings.

Ryan Jeffers hit a solo homer for Minnesota's only run. Twins right-hander Chris Paddack (4-2) gave up five runs on 12 hits in five innings.

Matt Olson blasted a three-run homer to support another strong effort by Chris Sale and lead Atlanta to a shutout win over the visiting Cubs.

Olson was 2-for-3 with a walk and four RBIs. He knocked in a run with a first-inning double and delivered a 432-foot home run to centre field to complete a six-run, fourth-inning rally. Sale (6-1) allowed two hits and no walks while striking out nine. He won his fifth consecutive start.

The Cubs fell for the 13th time in their past 15 games in Atlanta. Jameson Taillon (3-1) worked four innings and yielded seven runs, two earned, on seven hits.

Jesus Sanchez grounded into a 10th-inning forceout to drive in the game's only run as visiting Miami edged Detroit.

There were eight total hits in a pitchers' duel between Marlins left-hander Ryan Weathers and Tigers right-hander Reese Olson. Weathers set down the first 15 batters he faced, and he allowed three singles in eight innings. Olson also gave up three singles in eight innings.

The Marlins' Tanner Scott (2-4) pitched a scoreless ninth inning and was credited with the win. A.J. Puk got the last three outs for his first save.