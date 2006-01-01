MLB roundup: Paul Skenes unhittable in Pirates' win over Brewers

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers

Paul Skenes no-hit the Milwaukee Brewers through seven innings before being lifted, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 1-0 victory on Thursday afternoon in the rubber match of a three-game series.

The rookie Skenes (6-0), making his 11th major league start, walked one and struck out a career-high-tying 11. Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton opted to pull him ahead of the eighth, though, as the right-hander had thrown 99 pitches (65 strikes).

Colin Holderman took over for Skenes and immediately let Milwaukee get in the hit column. He kept the Brewers off the board, however, and Aroldis Chapman pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his fourth save of the season.

Yasmani Grandal provided all the offence Pittsburgh would need with an RBI double in the seventh. Andrew McCutchen went 1-for-2 with two walks for the Pirates.

Brandon Marsh homered, tripled and drove in two runs to lift hosts Philadelphia past the Dodgers.

Trea Turner hit a home run and a single for the Phillies, who polished off a three-game sweep. Kyle Schwarber added a solo homer for insurance. Phillies starter Aaron Nola (11-4) tossed six innings and allowed four hits and one run with nine strikeouts and two walks.

The Phillies picked up their first series sweep against the Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park since a four-game sweep in August 2008. Gavin Lux homered and singled for the Dodgers, who have dropped four in a row.

Justin Steele threw seven shutout innings and Seiya Suzuki drove in runs with three extra-base hits as the Cubs completed a three-game sweep at Baltimore.

Steele (2-3), coming off his first career complete game last week, yielded just three hits while helping the Cubs win for the sixth time in seven games. Dansby Swanson homered and drove in a run with a single.

Baltimore's Albert Suarez (5-3) gave up four runs on six hits in five innings.

Tyler Stephenson hit a three-run homer and a two-run shot to help Cincinnati to a win against visiting Colorado in the finale of their four-game series.

Santiago Espinal also homered and Spencer Steer and Jonathan India each had three hits and two runs scored for the Reds, who took three of four in the series. Michael Toglia homered for the Rockies, who have lost four of five games.

In his first outing since he was named to his first All-Star team, Reds starter Hunter Greene (6-4) allowed one run and two hits over six innings, recording a season-high 10 whiffs along with two walks.

Kevin Gausman made a successful return to the Bay Area, Danny Jansen and Spencer Horwitz hit home runs and Toronto took a second straight game over hosts San Francisco in the series finale.

Gausman (7-8) overcame a two-run home run by Heliot Ramos in the first to record a win in his first appearance at the site where he was a 2021 All-Star for the Giants. The right-hander allowed just those two runs on six hits over seven innings.

Zach Pop threw a 1-2-3 eighth and Chad Green pitched around a Mike Yastrzemski homer in the ninth for his fifth save, helping the Blue Jays rebound from an opening loss for a road-series win, just as they had in Seattle to start their nine-game Western swing.

