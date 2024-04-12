MLB roundup: Oakland A's stifle Rangers 1-0 to secure series win

Oakland Athletics pitcher JP Sears bumps gloves with catcher Kyle McCann after giving up a single against the Texas Rangers

Left-hander JP Sears took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Seth Brown homered and doubled as the visiting Oakland Athletics defeated the Texas Rangers 1-0 in the rubber game of their three-game series Thursday in Arlington, Texas.

Sears (1-1) was making just the 46th start of his major league career. He walked three, struck out five and gave up just one hit en route to his 12th career win. Sears threw 88 pitches, 56 for strikes.

Oakland took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Brown's first home run of the season, a towering 378-foot drive down the right field line. It was the only blemish in five innings for Texas starter Jon Gray (0-1), who allowed three hits and a walk while striking out nine.

Sears allowed just one runner to get into scoring position for six innings. That came in the first inning when Marcus Semien led off with a walk, stole second and advanced to third on a flyout to the left field warning track by Wyatt Langford. Sears then got Adolis Garcia to strike out to end the threat.

Bobby Witt Jr. homered twice, leading Kansas City over visiting Houston to complete a three-game sweep.

The Royals, who have won seven in a row, sent 15 batters to the plate in the first inning - scoring nine - capped by Witt's opposite-field, two-run homer. Kansas City tied a club record with 11 hits in the inning, all against starter Hunter Brown (0-2), who recorded two outs.

Altuve had three hits to extend his streak of reaching safely to 14 games, a career-best to open a season.

Tyrone Taylor hit a grand slam and Jeff McNeil drove in three runs as New York clobbered hosts Atlanta.

Taylor's pinch-hit slam in the ninth inning capped the highest-scoring effort of the young season for the Mets, who took two of three games in the series. McNeil went 2-for-3 with two runs and two walks. Five other players added two hits apiece for New York.

Mets starter Jose Quintana (1-1) gave up three runs on five hits in five 1/3 innings. He walked two and fanned four. Chadwick Tromp had a two-run double for the Braves, who were outhit 16-10.

Gunnar Henderson and Colton Cowser each homered during the six-run 10th inning that lifted Baltimore to a win over hosts Boston.

Cowser went 3-for-5 with two homers, a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. He drove in 10 runs in the three-game series sweep. The Orioles hit four homers during their nine-hit attack. Henderson and Anthony Santander also drove in two runs apiece.

Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu each had two hits and an RBI for the Red Sox, who have lost four of their last five games after starting the season 6-2.

Ranger Suarez pitched six dominant innings and Philadelphia hit three home runs to power past visiting Pittsburgh.

Philadelphia, which hadn't logged an extra-base hit in its previous two games, got a solo home run from Alec Bohm and two-run shots from Brandon Marsh and Bryson Stott. Suarez (2-0) limited Pittsburgh to two singles and struck out eight while walking two.

Pirates starter Jared Jones (1-2) surrendered three runs on six hits over 6 1/3 innings and struck out eight without walking a batter. Jared Triolo lined a two-out RBI single in the ninth inning to help the Pirates avoid their first shutout loss this season.